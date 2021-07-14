JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City native Bill Bledsoe remembers catching matinees every Saturday at downtown's old Majestic Theatre. It's where he saw "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
The theater originally opened in 1921 with 880 seats and remained a staple for local moviegoers until it closed in 1981. A partial cave-in of the roof was the final straw for the aging building, however, and it was ultimately demolished in 1996.
Bledsoe is a proponent of historic preservation and at the time, he recalls, there were a lot of misgivings about tearing down the structure.
"Johnson City just kind of suffered from the loss of a lot of beautiful historical things," Bledsoe said.
In the lead-up to the celebration of Johnson City's 125th birthday in the mid-1990s, Bledsoe was hired to paint a mural on the side of the Kress building, which used to abut the Majestic Theatre. The city eventually turned the void left by the landmark into a miniature green space called Majestic Park, located at 239 E. Main St.
Roughly 25 years later, Bledsoe has returned to Majestic Park to restore the mural, which has faded after a long-term bombardment of sunlight combined with the steady march of time.
"The idea was to create a mural, at least from my perspective, that sort of captured in some way how Johnson City became a town and what I thought was unique about it," he said.
Bledsoe sees Johnson City as a "rural metropolis." Driving down the highway, he notes, it was possible to see unique architectural characteristics and deliberate city planning on one side and a stretch of farmland on the other.
"I'd been in the military and in different parts of the country and around the world, and I've never ever been to a place that embraced such a dichotomy as Johnson City did," Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe's mural in Majestic Park incorporates elements of Johnson City's history, including a train. The railroad began as the lifeblood of the city, he notes, jump-starting its growth early on. That eventually gave way to the highway, which is depicted in the mural as a gargantuan overpass running overhead.
"This area grew from that marriage between architecture and trade," Bledsoe said, "and the railroad made that possible."
At the time that Bledsoe started the mural, farms were disappearing in Johnson City. The artwork depicts a farmer and a mule with a metal beam hanging precariously from a wire overhead, depicting the imposition of development on agriculture.
The mural also shows one of the first churches in Johnson City, which has since been torn down. While the railroad was the catalyst for trade, Bledsoe explained, the church was the nucleus of the community.
"This town on Sundays everything was closed," Bledsoe said. "Everybody was in church. Church was just sort of the staple that held the community together."
As he restores the mural, Bledsoe is redefining the borders of objects and touching up the vibrancy of the colors. He's maintaining the historic integrity of the artwork and has a series of photographs of the original mural that he studies every day to ensure he's reproducing it as accurately as possible.
The process is also a little different this time around. Twenty-five years ago, Bledsoe stood on a lattice of scaffolding, which stretched up a significant length of the wall. Now, he has a scissor lift.
Painting the original artwork also involved chiseling and sanding excess concrete, paint and tar off the wall, a months-long process that wore Bledsoe's metal brushes down to nubs.
It took a full year to complete the original mural, which was followed by a ceremony and an official unveiling. He expects work will wrap up on the restoration by the end of July. Bledsoe said he's placing anti-graffiti sealer on the mural, and block sealer will be installed all the way to the top, which will help preserve the integrity of the colors.