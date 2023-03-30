BRISTOL, Va. — Country music renaissance man Marty Stuart will return to downtown Bristol in September for his fifth Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion appearance.

Birthplace of Country Music officials gathered Thursday afternoon in the buzzing theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. They announced the entire lineup, which features Stuart and dozens more including outlaw country’s Dallas Moore and Our Native Daughters co-founder Allison Russell, for the 22nd installment of the festival, which will run from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

