Will there be a college football season this year? Right now, I doubt anyone knows the answer to this question, although the gap between when this piece is written and when it sees print may have given us some answers by the time you read this.
Certainly, many colleges want to have a football season. Most players want to be on the field. They’re planning on it, practicing for it. No one close to the sport wants to cancel the season.
And the NFL and most high schools across the country are going ahead. Virginia and North Carolina, which have postponed the season until spring, are an exception.
There are reasons beyond the love of the game for the effort to salvage games.
For colleges, it’s about money. For the big football schools, it’s about a great deal of money.
Thus, we see all of the planning to save most of the season, led by three of the big conferences — the SEC, ACC and Big 12. Even if attendance is severely restricted by COVID, as it certainly is going to be, being able to hang on to the television revenue is a huge consideration for these schools.
Moreover, in colleges all over the country, football money finances athletic department expenditures, enabling colleges to field teams in non-revenue sports such as tennis, lacrosse, field hockey, and so on. Football gets substantial help from men’s basketball, but most other sports lose money. Women’s basketball is reasonably popular, but does well to break even. No other sport pays for itself.
We are already seeing many colleges drop minor sports in response to COVID. Without football revenue, the situation will get much worse. Men’s basketball (assuming it is played) can’t take up the slack on its own.
The major conferences have already altered their schedules by eliminating non-conference games. In the case of the ACC, it brought Notre Dame, which otherwise wouldn’t have enough games to make a season, into the fold with full conference football membership for this one year.
Teams won’t play 12 games, but 10 or 11 instead. Games won’t begin until mid-September or later. All schools that participate must enact a prescribed and exacting COVID testing regimen. The games will be different. Attendance will be limited to 50% (or less) of stadium capacity. There will be no tailgating, no concessions. At most stadiums, there will be no marching bands. Most schools are canceling season ticket orders and will sell electronic single-game tickets only.
That’s as it stands now. No one knows where the pandemic is headed. It appears to be peaking now in some states that were previously not affected as much, including here in Tennessee. No one would be surprised to find the season even further curtailed, or canceled altogether, despite the colleges’ best efforts to preserve it.
Can the games be played safely? My answer is a guarded “yes,” provided social distancing protocols are strictly enforced and attendance is limited. Recently, Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed 30,000 fans to a race. The speedway enforced social distancing protocols, and the event does not appear to have influenced the number of new cases of COVID in the region.
As for the players themselves, who cannot observe social distancing while they are knocking the hell out of one another, their safety seems to hinge on how effective the testing protocols being put into place will be. A severe COVID outbreak among players could bring an abrupt close to a season that is already underway. Many players as well as coaches, however, are convinced that players are actually safer on campus than back home.
What if football season cannot take place this fall? One proposal is to move the fall 2020 season to spring of 2021. Football season would begin in February and end in May, with playoffs in May or June. The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have already announced this step, and now the Big Ten and Pac 12 have followed them.
So far, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are continuing their plans for play in the fall. But no one believes the decisions are firm.
Is spring football practical? It would mean two football seasons in 2021, one in the spring and one in the fall.
College administrators seem to like the idea better than coaches and players, who actually would have to get ready and play the games.
Right now, nothing is certain. And this column may be out of date by the time you read it.