Who thought simply wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of a deadly virus could and would be such a controversial thing?
Most of you are abiding by the request — that’s truly all it is and can be — to wear a mask when entering a business or other establishment. You see the benefits both for yourself and for your fellow man. You understand the science and scoff at the silly conspiracy theories.
To you, we and the rest of humanity say thank you.
For those who simply refuse to wear a mask under any circumstances and who, by rejecting the science, continue to put themselves, their families and their fellow man at risk, we sincerely hope and pray you are not one of the unfortunates who contract COVID-19. We’ve seen the short- and long-term damage it can do, and we wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
To wear or not to wear? We wish everyone would. But government simply cannot force the issue. In the simplest terms, there aren’t enough law enforcement officers to enforce such ordinances or laws.
You know who could force the issue, though? The business and faith communities.
Business people have every right — and one they should be exercising right now — to protect their businesses, employees and patrons. So, what if every business made it mandatory that, to enter, their patrons would be required to (1) get a temperature check at the door, (2) have a mask on at the door and to wear it at all times while in the business, and (3) maintain social distancing while in the business. Don’t want to abide by those rules? You don’t get to enter. Business owners have that right of refusal.
What if every church required the same?
And in the case of churches, what if no singing were allowed? Singing expels droplets into the air for feet, not inches. So as much as we all love a good praise hymn or song, right now they’re simply not a good, healthy idea.
As much as we hoped it wouldn’t come to more stringent measures, that hope has faded in recent weeks as the number of positive COVID-19 test results has risen dramatically. But even as numbers climb, those who refuse to wear a mask have dug in and become more steadfast in their obstinance.
We heard one gentleman explain to another recently, “A bunch of these tests are false positives. I’m not convinced the number of cases are what they say.”
We don’t know how he defines “a bunch,” but let’s concede the point — as has been confirmed many times — that there are some false positives. Heck, let’s get crazy and wildly speculate half of the cases are false positives (which they aren’t, but hang with us here). That doesn’t make us feel any better. If you theoretically cut the number of positive tests in half, cases are still rising at rates not seen before the brief plateau.
And while we’re at it, let’s get some help in setting a good example for mask wearing from our government officials and law enforcement. For elected officials to tout the benefits of wearing masks, then be seen without one in places where masks should be worn, is a poor example and a contradictory message.
As for our law enforcement officers, they should wear a mask to extend the “protect” portion of their “Serve and Protect” motto.
COVID-19 is beatable. But it’s going to take caring, compassion and, sometimes, just holding your ground to do the right thing. We urge businesses and churches to hold their ground. We ask elected officials and law enforcement to set a great example.
#MaskUp