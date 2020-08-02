I continue to see people in stores not wearing masks over their nose (or no mask at all). From the Walt Disney World website: All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must be made with at least two layers of breathable material; fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin; fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; and be secured with ties or ear loops.
At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.
W. Mills Dyer Jr., M.D.
Kingsport