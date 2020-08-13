I am at a loss when I consider our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are witnessing a self-inflicted social catastrophe based on poor decision making driven by incomplete information and partisan politics.
When did we ever make decisions solely based on a single factor? For example, is the salary the only factor in considering a new job? What about benefits? What about work environment and colleagues? What is the community like? Schools? Commute time? Cost of living? All these factors weigh in the choice.
What happens if you only consider the salary? You have sacrificed hours (which add up to days) of life snarled in rush-hour traffic. Your child misses her friends, is in therapy for depression, and you are worried about suicide. You are unable to save for retirement because rent and expenses are so high there is nothing left at the end of the month. In short, you might ruin daily life, and your prospects for the future look bleak.
Isn’t this just what we have done to ourselves in our inept response to the pandemic?
We have chosen only the pathology of the disease to guide policy. Our focus is even more myopic than that. Like the body count in Vietnam, we are fixated on statistics (infection rate and hospitalizations). These alone seem to drive our actions, and the success or failure of our policies is measured only against the up-and-down flow of those numbers. This policy, with its single-minded focus on eliminating the risk of contagion, has driven the economic and social collapse of our society. Why?
First, policy is being driven by the media. The need to fill 24/7 news outlets with something worth watching requires a good story. There is nothing like a crisis to capture our attention. ABC ran a nightly show titled “Pandemic: What You Need to Know.” It was literally designed to scare the pants off you, inducing you to return again tomorrow night to hear what new dire prediction awaits.
The media has turned the pandemic into panic.
This has been exacerbated by our addiction to social media and “need” to have minute-by-minute updates. A single-digit increase in infection rate, even if driven by the fact that we are now testing more people — hence identifying more (already infected) cases — will elicit a “dramatic increase in positive cases” (#pandemic). Questioning conventional wisdom is dismissed as “fake news.”
What has been the result of this biased policy? It has “forced” governments to virtually shut down the economy, which has resulted in a cascade of negative outcomes: massive unemployment (think Great Depression), scarcity of supply (toilet paper — why I cannot imagine), defaults on loans and rent. The list is endless, each problem creating others in an exponential spiral downward.
Like the job decision described above, we are ruining our lives and our future, and for what? A vain attempt to eliminate the risk of contagion? Impossible! We must accept that until we have a vaccine, the infection will ebb and flow.
Perhaps the most insidious influence is political partisanship. The Democrats want to keep the economy shut down so that they can “buy off” their constituency with government largess funded by printing money. More important, they can blame any deaths on Republican attempts to reopen the economy. The left wants to combat the massive unemployment by extending and expanding benefits rather than striving to put people back to work (where they won’t need handouts). In response, some on the right reflexively ignore even modest, prudent steps like wearing a mask in crowded environments. Each side blasts the other while failing to devise rational effective policy.
Both sides are trying to win points (and votes) to gain power in the November elections, all the while subjecting the people to disease, economic hardship and a severely constrained future.
So, what should we have done? First and foremost, we should have taken a multispectral assessment that considered a wide range of risk factors: transmission rates and how to control them and morbidity by categories (age, existing health, etc). Significantly, we should have taken the economic and social factors into account.
We should have acknowledged that as talented and smart as they are, doctors and scientists do not have the “truth” because no one knows what the truth of a new disease is. They had models based on analogous events. These models fluctuated wildly, particularly at the outset when data was scarce. Yet we accepted these as the gospel truth. For now, obscure researchers have become our new rock stars. (Has this affected their perspective?)
All categories of risk must be weighed together to create a composite response. For example, we accept that during the flu season people will get sick and some die (yet we keep schools and businesses open). In today’s circumstances, was there a way to create a policy that lowered the expected medical impact to an acceptable level and fundamentally keep the economy open (yes, some degree of mortality is acceptable). Instead we have established a terrible precedent.
It would have been helpful had we responded faster. However, the belated reaction is understandable. We had seen apocalyptic warnings before with SARS and Ebola. We could have identified the “at risk” populations and responded acutely to protect them: Shut down nursing homes and quarantine people with compromising underlying conditions. It would have been far less expensive to provide protection and support to that relatively small population than propping up the entire global economy with massive government expenditures.
A job and a good income are the aspiration of most Americans, if only because it provides for their sustenance, well-being and sense of purpose in the world. Poverty drives many of society’s ills: poor health, educational difficulties, and domestic violence to name just a few. Numerous children face hunger or an abusive home life while we shutter ourselves. For many, schools provide a refuge and possibly the only balanced meal they may get. These have tangible costs, including human lives.
Life is full of risks. Unfortunately, government policy (worldwide) has set us on course into the unknown, one that is likely to be fraught with fiscal and social perils we cannot yet fathom, but ones that were avoidable. The lack of competent leadership is palpable.