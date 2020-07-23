I sit here this morning in dismay, as Sullivan County hits a new record high of 29 new COVID-19 cases. In six of the last eight days we have been well above the threshold of where they are to close the schools due to too high of an infection rate. As of this writing, the 14-day average is still below that limit, but the trend is ominous.
The USA leads the world with more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. While rates in Europe and Asia have declined rapidly, our rate is still climbing rapidly. The difference is Europe and Asia heeded the advice of health professionals and scientists, and have much higher compliance rates when it comes to wearing masks.
We were warned back in January, and China even published the genome on Jan. 12, but rather than prepare, as a whole the USA attempted to ignore the threat.
I can only think of how the worst would be behind us if we heeded the advice of health professionals, but too many of us thought a mask was too much of an imposition. And now in hindsight that minor imposition is costing us dearly as lockdowns and the job losses continue.
While COVID-19 has hit us much faster, the parallels with global warming are striking. For years the experts have warned that continued burning of fossil fuels will warm the globe. May was the warmest May in the 141-year record around the world. June was the third warmest on record, and year to date has been the second warmest first half of the year, up more than 2 degrees warmer than the 20th century average, and just shy of the 2016 record.
The carbon dioxide concentration for last week was up another 3.1 parts per million (ppm) higher than last year and 25 ppm higher than 10 years ago.
We are now more than 120 ppm higher than at any time over the last 600,000 years, and we show no signs of slowing down.
We need to go back 14 million years before the Earth had carbon dioxide levels this high, a time when the average temperature was estimated to be 6 degrees warmer with little to no ice at the poles, and sea levels more than 100 feet higher. Just think of the costs and disruption to our world and society that would cause.
Arctic sea is 10.1% below the 1980-2010 average, and is now the third lowest on record. Greenland ice melt continues well above normal, setting more than a dozen daily records this year, and Antarctica has below-normal ice as well. We have seen large wildfires across the once frozen tundra in Alaska and Siberia, and we saw Verkhoyansk, a Siberian town above the arctic circle, hit a record high of 100.4 F last month.
The warming arctic will release even more greenhouse gases in what scientists call a positive feedback loop.
Like with COVID-19, we have solutions to our climate problem. Nuclear, solar, wind and hydro are all carbon-free forms of power and together now represent 43% of our electric production. Wind and solar are growing strongly, but not strong enough to stop the warming. Electric vehicles, even when powered from the grid, reduce transportation emissions by half. And like many electric vehicle owners, if you also make the switch to solar, you can power your vehicle nearly emission free.
Like wearing a mask, some people consider solar and electric vehicles an imposition, an assault on our freedom. But many others see them as a stepping-stone for even greater freedom and a better future life. As I was counseled in high school sports, “no pain, no gain.” Sometimes short-term discomfort, listening to our coaches and experts, is what is needed to gain that better tomorrow.