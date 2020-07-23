Germany has suffered 11 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population since the beginning of the pandemic. The U.S. has suffered 43.
As I write this article, Germany (population 84 million) reported 583 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths just yesterday. The U.S. (population 330 million — four times larger) experienced 75,821 new cases and 936 deaths. If we were doing as well as Germany, our numbers yesterday would have been 2,300 and 16.
Obviously, Germany is doing a whole lot better than the U.S.
I used Germany for a comparison because it is the largest European country, with access to essentially the same technology as the U.S. It also has global transportation hubs, and vigorous industry that prompts travel. Median household income is 75% of America’s.
Germany is not exceptional, with over 130 countries doing even better than they are including Denmark, Romania, Kuwait, Austria, Turkey, Serbia, Hungary, Finland, Estonia, Norway, Israel, Poland, Albania, Iceland, Greece, Japan, Singapore, Ghana, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan and many, many more.
If each of our states was a separate country, the nations with the worst rate of COVID-19 infection (in order) would be Arizona, Florida and Texas, followed by Bahrain.
Tennessee is a few “countries” further down the list, stuck between Panama and Kazakhstan. We are not in good company. We are the world’s biggest sick child, rapidly becoming a pariah nation, as countries block travelers from the U.S. because we have out-of-control infection rates.
America’s infection rate is skyrocketing, and our death rate is now beginning to swell as those sick people show up in the hospitals. For each 100 Americans testing positive, eventually four die. Counties in Texas and Arizona are ordering refrigerated trucks and body bags to handle the approaching catastrophe.
Why is this calamity befalling us?
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who earned a Ph.D. in quantum chemistry, listened to her scientific advisers. She actively encouraged Germans to wear masks, stay indoors and practice social distancing, and Germans followed her lead. Germany kept its economy shut down until it had low infection numbers. Only then did it cautiously reopen with social distancing and masks, while testing the population with rapid response tests. When someone is positive, there is immediate tracing to place everyone that person might have infected into quarantine. That keeps the infection rate low, saves lives, and allows the economy to remain open.
Our CDC recommended this approach. They asked U.S. states to remain closed until certain criteria were met. For example, a falling 5% positivity rate, having the capability to trace sick people in order to cut short the infection cycle, and other things that are now daily practice in countries that have successfully controlled COVID-19.
Like a petulant child staring at a cookie jar, President Trump lacked the discipline to let the U.S. follow CDC guidelines: We reopened too early; we are not masking and distancing; seven months into the pandemic we still lack reliable, rapid testing and tracing capability; and we have no plan to institute these policies.
In contrast to Germany, our president continues to minimize the virus, promising it will “go away,” extolling unproven cures, blaming others, denigrating experts.
Unlike Germans, Americans respond with skepticism and conspiracy theories.
Florida, Texas and California are together having over 30,000 new cases per day and hundreds of deaths, yet Gov. Ron DeSantis (Florida) encouraged reopening Disney World and is welcoming the GOP convention. Gov. Greg Abbott (Texas) is echoing Trump, demanding schools fully open in just weeks. Gov. Brian Kemp (Georgia) is suing the city of Atlanta to prevent it from requiring masks. Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee encouraged the recent Bristol Motor Speedway race with 30,000 fans, many without masks, even though nearby regions have high infection rates.
As Bill Gates explained, reopening the economy won’t work if we ask people to simply “ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner.” We are doing the opposite of what has worked in countries that are controlling the virus. How many more deaths, how much unnecessary economic ruin must we endure because of the incompetence, pride and mismanagement of this vainglorious president?
Chancellor Merkel said in a recent speech, certainly referencing the U.S., “As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation…”