Only two philosophies prevail in American politics today. The first is that mankind is basically bad and in need of a Savior. The founding fathers of our country had this philosophy, so when they set up a government, they went to great lengths to limit it, and created checks and balances, knowing how power corrupts men.
The second philosophy is that mankind is basically good and just needs guidance to utopia. By necessity it rejects a fundamental moral law, and substitutes man's law in its place. Man's law is intended to provide equality in the quest for utopia.
The Achilles heel of this philosophy is that a man, or an elite group of men, must be in charge of what is equal. They play the role of God. In the beginning they use incentives for control (nanny state), but ultimately, they become tyrannical against any resistance.
Setting aside personalities (President Trump and former Vice President Biden), the fight is over these two philosophies playing out in American politics. Which will be supreme — a document (Constitution) supreme to the government, or a small elite group within the government.
Americans face a choice come November when these two philosophies stand against each other. It is the philosophy behind the man that is important, not the individual personality of the man. One attempts to limit government in favor of personal freedom. The other wants no limits on government in its quest for utopia.
There is a point of no return. When the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court embrace the second philosophy, government, rather than the Constitution, rules. World history demonstrates that the latter always leads to tyranny.
Philosophy is what is at stake in this election, not personality. The American people get to decide, then must live with their choice and its consequences.
Bob Mannel
Church Hill