Today is Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 14, 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists.
ON THIS DATE:
IN 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the U.S. government.
IN 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.
IN 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Vincent Pastore is 74. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox is 54. Former child actress Missy Gold is 50. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 35.