Among sure signs of spring: daffodils, robins, bumblebees, wild garlic, butterflies, longer days, and Kingsport city trucks making their way through neighborhoods picking up most anything you’ve set by the curb.
The city will offer its annual spring clean-up service for residents from March 27-31. Residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. The city wants to encourage residents to take this opportunity to clean up and clean out their garages, basements, attics and outbuildings.
The city has conducted this program for more than 30 years. It’s a week side aside where city crews will pick up at no charge most anything you want gone. It can include furniture, tires, mattresses, old washers and dryers, a small amount of building materials (drywall, carpet, scrap lumber) yard debris, bagged grass, brush and junk. All you need do is get it to the curb.
There are some things the city can’t pick up because they are hazardous or contaminants. That includes paint, propane tanks, tires on rims, and any liquids. Nor will the city remove debris created by tree services or general contractors.
During clean-up week, city residents will receive one garbage pickup. However, residents can place additional bags or boxes near the cart (2 feet away) and those items will be picked up by a different truck. Yard waste/brush pickup will remain on its regular, biweekly pickup schedule. Loose leaves will also be collected during the week, starting on the west end of town and continuing until every city street has been serviced one time.
While the spring clean-up service is free for residents, the city will still charge for contractor-generated waste and tree debris during this time. Computer items, such as monitors, keyboards and hard drives, can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive.
Normally, garbage pickup is limited to household refuse that fits in the 96-gallon carts provided by the city. But during this event, you may also place bagged household garbage alongside the garbage cart. The collection of junk should be no larger than a pickup truck load per household.
Grass should be bagged and brush piles stacked so that the cut ends of limbs are all together. Tying twine around piles 6 to 8 feet high helps reduce damage to the lawn. But do not mix garbage and yard waste together. Doing so is considered a code violation and a $100 fee will be issued.
If you’ve nothing to contribute to the approximately 1.5 million pounds of debris the city collects every year in this program, why not take the time to help an elderly neighbor. If you see junk in their yard, ask if you can take it to the curb for them. They will certainly appreciate it and so will the city, which has long focused on Kingsport beautification.
Keeping Kingsport an attractive and appealing place to live has long been a focus of city government. Residents can call the Public Works Department at 229-9451 to inquire about their pick-up days or visit the Public Works site at www.kingsporttn.gov. Household items can be brought to the landfill, but no household garbage or hazardous waste will be accepted.
For more information on items accepted at the landfill, call 224-2475.