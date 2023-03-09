Cleanup

A Kingsport city grabber truck picks up furniture during last year’s spring clean-up.

Among sure signs of spring: daffodils, robins, bumblebees, wild garlic, butterflies, longer days, and Kingsport city trucks making their way through neighborhoods picking up most anything you’ve set by the curb.

The city will offer its annual spring clean-up service for residents from March 27-31. Residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. The city wants to encourage residents to take this opportunity to clean up and clean out their garages, basements, attics and outbuildings.

