As I read about the highly qualified females Joe Biden will select from as his vice presidential choice this week, I appreciate just how old I am, particularly given the fact yesterday was my birthday.
Back on July 16-19, 1984, I was a Walter Mondale pledged member of the Tennessee delegation to the Democratic National Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.
Later that year, I was one of 11 Mondale presidential electors for Tennessee. Since Mondale didn’t win the presidential race, I didn’t go to Nashville to sit in the State Senate Chamber and cast my vote for Mondale. Over the years I’ve had the honor to serve five times as a Tennessee presidential elector for a Democratic presidential nominee.
The 1984 Democratic Convention is famous as the first time a woman was selected by a major national political party as a vice presidential nominee. Minor parties over the years have selected a female nominee. In 1952 the Progressive Party nominated Charlotte Bass to run with its presidential nominee Vincent Hallinan, a trial lawyer from San Francisco whose son would one day serve as district attorney for that county.
Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro, a congresswoman from Queens in New York City, as his running mate. Mrs. Ferraro was best known as Gerry.
As events turned out, Mondale while making history by being the first of the major political parties to chose a female vice presidential nominee, wasn’t doing Gerry Ferraro any great favors.
The nomination of Ferraro resulted in the media looking into her husband’s business practices, which didn’t merit attention and lasted for years. With the nomination she lost her congressional seat since she couldn’t run in New York for both vie president and congresswoman.
Now 36 years later, another former vice president has announced he will select a female to balance his ticket.
One of Gerry Ferraro’s great lines for her campaign was: “People hand me their babies. As a mother, my instinctive reaction is how do you give your baby to someone who’s a total stranger to kiss, especially with so many colds going around? And especially when the woman is wearing lipstick?”
That advice might be appropriate for whoever Biden picks as his nominee given the coronavirus will undoubtedly be prevalent during the fall campaign.
Gerry Ferraro’s foreign policy adviser was Madeleine Albright, who later became secretary of state.
Thankfully 36 years has resulted in the election of female Republican and Democratic |governors and United States senators plus untold numbers of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ferraro wrote in a book she penned after the campaign that Mondale’s male aides were condescending.
So she instructed them to “pretend every time you talk to me or even look at me that I’m a grey-haired southern gentleman, a senator from Texas.”
Biden’s choice won’t have the condescending traits of Mondale’s aides to put up with, and if they do exhibit such traits, they won’t last long!