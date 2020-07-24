As COVID-19 invades Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, I’ve again eliminated shopping jaunts. No need to invite trouble. This morning I read a tweet thread by a neurologist in Birmingham, Alabama. He and his pregnant physician wife as well as their toddler daughter are all COVID-positive after “taking every precaution humanly possible” at work and at home.
His wife’s exposure occurred despite her wearing full personal protective equipment, and she had not seen a known positive patient in over three weeks due to her pregnancy.
Before they were aware that they were carriers, they attended a small family gathering involving 11 people in addition to themselves. The group was together mostly outdoors for 24 hours but did not wear masks. At the time of his post, eight of the 11 family members had since tested positive with the virus.
He shared a report by The Lancet on virus avoidance measures based on a study of 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents. The interpretation of the findings supported measures of physical distancing and the use of face masks, respirators and eye protection in public and in health care settings. Much more work is underway to better understand how this virus is transmitted.
My relative “confinement,” excluding drive-through window and curbside pickup outings, has thus far included reading “Fierce Patriot, The Tangled Lives of William Tecumseh Sherman” by Robert L. O’Connell as well as “Hidden History of Civil War Tennessee” by James B. Jones Jr. Some portions of both books deal with how the Union Army tried to deal with disease epidemics during the conflict in key cities under federal occupation after having fallen out of Confederate control. These stories are real eye openers and often very amusing.
Per Jones in his chapter titled “The Struggle for Public Health in Civil War Middle Tennessee Cities,” military leaders and civil authorities worked together to varying degrees to protect soldiers and civilians from disease outbreaks of smallpox, typhoid, typhus, malaria, cholera, venereal disease and others.
In Nashville, disease issues requiring remediation included trying to end the habit of “literally hundreds of people customarily” using the banks of the Cumberland River at the foot of Church Street as a latrine. The streets were filled with dead horses and mules and all sorts of trash and human excrement.
The two-block-wide and four-block-long bordello area (Smokey Row) roughly beginning at the first block south of what is now named Church Street and extending from 1st to 4th Avenues created extremely serious issues in maintaining the fighting fitness for the soldiers stationed there. One of these men later wrote “They said Smokey Row killed more soldiers than the war.”
While surfing Twitter, I ran into an article written by Elizabeth Coney for Statnews.com titled “Civil War vaccination kits, discovered in a drawer, yield genetic clues to how smallpox was defeated.” These leather-bound kits were discovered by accident at a Philadelphia museum of medical history and had been used by doctors to vaccinate soldiers and citizens from smallpox during the war.
Doctors at that time didn’t wash their instruments since germ theory post-dated the Civil War. The instruments still had traces of scabs, blisters, etc. on lancets, tin boxes and glass slides.
The museum director immediately ordered his staff to send the kits to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in case they carried smallpox.
From there they were shared with scientists at McMaster University who had the ability to sequence genetic material over a century old. Scientists were able to recover viral molecules from these kits, which provided the oldest smallpox vaccine samples ever sequenced.
The most important finding was that the smallpox vaccines used by those Civil War era physicians were quite different from the ones that finally eradicated the disease in 1980.
And the piece concludes by cautioning “There are still so many unknowns about SARS-Cov-2 that it’s going to take longer than most people think or want to wait (to get a vaccine).”
As the virus affects more people in our region, the president of the U.S. just announced earlier in the week that he plans to resume his 5 p.m. pandemic briefings. He told the media “We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching. Record numbers watching. In the history of cable television — television — there’s never been anything like it.”
Trump will no doubt provide plenty more evidence to support former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s opinion that our president is a “carnival barking clown.”