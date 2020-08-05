I could have written this column about no Republican senator yet admitting to including $1.7 billion in their latest coronavirus aid bill for remodeling the Washington FBI building, long a Trump pet project.
Or about Mitch McConnell hoping that anything not directly related to COVID-19 will be dropped before that new relief measure is enacted. Does that include the three-martini lunch tax break Sen. Tim Scott added, claiming he did it to help restaurant employees?
Or I could have asked why Trump lied about the Yankees inviting him to throw out the first pitch in an August game. Or what it says about Trump when he whined that Dr. Anthony Fauci has better approval ratings than he does.
Or why Trump only just recently said he was developing a plan to combat coronavirus after it has been around for six months.
But I did not because I need a break from coronavirus ravaging the country, William Barr’s gestapo, Major League Baseball’s fiasco, and other dreary news. And because I figure that about now we all need laughter in our lives. A big reason is that studies have proven laughter relieves anxiety and stress. It also helps lower blood pressure.
My surefire laugh inducer is puns. I understand not everyone shares my enthusiasm for paronomasia, but this is my column so here are some puns — both one-liners and long liners.
A few of the former first.
Did you hear about the Buddhist who refused Novocaine during the root canal? He wanted to transcend dental medication.
I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. I can’t put it down.
Don’t trust an atom. They make up everything.
I heard oxygen and magnesium were going to hang out. I was like, OMG.
Do hungry time-travelers ever go back four seconds?
A hangover is the wrath of grapes.
I just found out that I’m color blind. The news came completely out of the green.
Two hydrogen atoms meet. One says “I’ve lost my electron,” The other says, “Are you sure?” The first replies “Yes, I’m positive.”
Two vultures board an airplane, each carrying two dead raccoons. The stewardess looks at them and says: “I’m sorry, gentlemen, only one carrion allowed per passenger.”
The past, present and future walked into a bar. It was tense.
A Spanish magician was doing a magic trick. He said, “Uno, dos …” and he disappeared without a trace.
Now a few of the latter.
A group of chess enthusiasts checked into a hotel and were standing in the lobby discussing their recent tournament victories. After about an hour, the manager came out of his office and asked them to disperse. “But why?” they asked, as they moved away. “Because,” he said, “I can’t stand chess nuts boasting in an open foyer.”
Mahatma Gandhi, as you know, walked barefoot most of the time, which produced an impressive set of calluses on his feet. He also ate very little, which made him rather frail, and with his odd diet, he suffered from bad breath. This made him a super callused fragile mystic hexed by halitosis.
The friars were behind in their belfry payments, so they opened up a small florist shop to raise funds. Since everyone liked to buy flowers from the men of God, a rival florist across town thought the competition was unfair. He asked the good town fathers to close the friars down, but they would not. He went back and begged the friars to close. They ignored him. So, the rival florist hired Hugh MacTaggart, the roughest and most vicious thug in town, to persuade them to close. Hugh beat up the friars and trashed their store, saying he’d be back if they didn’t close up shop. Terrified, they did so, thereby proving that Hugh, and only Hugh, can prevent florist friars.
I sent ten of these puns to my friends, hoping that at least one would make them laugh. No pun in ten did.