Those who do not learn from the failures of history are bound to repeat them. This often-used phrase still rings true. Case in point:
On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The Sunshine Protection Act, as the bill is called, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.
The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden.
The problem is, year round daylight saving time was tried in 1974, and it failed miserably. The legislation was passed in 1973 and enacted Jan. 6, 1974. There were so many problems that the legislation was amended in October 1974 to restore standard time.
What our legislators seem to forget, or choose to ignore, is that with daylight saving time while you have more daylight time in the afternoon in summer, you have less in the morning during winter. What you gain on one end you lose on the other. This causes problems for school systems, as was reported in the Jan. 7, 1974, Kingsport Times News.
“Working parents, school administrators and people who work with children after school were still trying today to untangle their schedules from the maze of confusion caused by daylight saving time.
“Kingsport and Sullivan County school officials, fearing that the switch to daylight time would leave too many children standing along roadsides in the pitch-black pre-dawn, had revised school starting-times. Kingsport schools now begin a half-hour later, by the clock, than previously. County school classes begin at 9 or 9:30 a.m. ending at 4 or 4:30.
“County school officials said they switched to the later starting time in response to a flood of calls from parents who didn’t want their young children leaving home long before daylight. But this morning, Assistant Sullivan County Superintendent Emerson Roller said the new ruling has brought a backlash of complaints from working mothers and high school students. The students said the new dismissal time will make them an hour late for their after school jobs.
“Working parents also called the superintendent’s office with a similar complaint. They didn’t like the idea of leaving their children alone at home in the morning: but if they stayed to supervise them until school-bus time, they’d be late for their jobs,” the Times News reported.
In 1974 when full-time daylight saving first went into effect, the Tennessee State Board of Education saw trouble and adopted a resolution asking Gov. Winfield Dunn to seek repeal of daylight saving time. The board said the move was a safety measure for the state’s 900,000 school children, many of whom started classes at the end of the month.
“This month we’ll have schools opening all over the state and we will have children going to school in the dark,” said board member Jim Hawkins. “Right now it looks like we are going through the winter on daylight saving time. The reason we need to repeal it is for the safety of the children,” the Times News reported.
Safety of the children was a key factor as noted by Florida Gov. Rubin Askew, who called the Florida legislature into special session on Jan. 29, 1974, because eight Florida school children had been killed in road accidents between 6:30 and 9 a.m. Since clocks were advanced one hour on Jan. 6., it was assumed by many that the predawn darkness of winter daylight saving time was a contributing factor in these accidental deaths.
The deaths of these children was a wake-up call to many, such as Virginia Sen. William Scott.
“Some months ago the Congress passed an emergency measure to provide for daylight saving time on a year-round basis. It was thought that year-round daylight saving time would save energy and would be a reasonable method of cutting back on electricity,” Scott said.
“While preliminary reports indicate that some degree of success has been achieved, many people report inconveniences and, in certain cases, tragic consequences. The problems caused by school children waiting for buses in the predawn hours concern many parents across Virginia. Workers are also going to their jobs before daylight and this offsets energy saved in the evenings.
“To lessen adverse conditions created by the time change, I have sponsored legislation which would amend the Uniform Time Act to provide that daylight savings time will begin on the last Sunday in February of each year.”
As the disruption of schools, work and the dangers to children became more apparent, other senators responded.
“It’s time to recognize that we may well have made a mistake in approving winter daylight saving time,” Sen. Dick Clark, D-Iowa, said in a speech quoted in an Associated Press story in the Times News.
He and several other senators said that daylight saving time jeopardizes children by forcing them to go to school in early-morning darkness. They referred to the pre-dawn deaths of eight children in Florida since the energy-saving time schedule became effective on Jan. 6 for the winter months.
Senate Democratic Leader Mike Mansfield called for the immediate repeal of winter daylight saving time and said it had failed as an energy-conservation measure.
In the end, a co-author of the bill that initiated winter daylight saving time sponsored a bill to get rid of it. “The time to admit a mistake is when you’ve made one,” Rep William Ketchum, R-Calif. said.
Half-hour compromise
I agree that it would be a good idea to stop changing the clock twice a year. But year-round daylight saving time is a bad idea because it’s dark early in the morning, and year-round standard time is bad because it’s dark early in the evening. So what is the solution?
Split the difference between the two. Either fall back a half-hour in the fall or spring ahead a half-hour in the spring and then leave the clocks there. This would give us some of the best of the two times while reducing the problems.
It’s a very simple and obvious solution. I guess that’s why no one in Washington has thought of it.