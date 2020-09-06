With Sullivan County’s COVID-19 cases still on an upward trend, we urge Mayor Richard Venable to once again extend his countywide mask order.
Mayor Venable first issued the order July 12 requiring the use of face masks by employees and patrons of businesses countywide.
Ballad Health officials, who met with the Times News Editorial Board last week to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, praised Mayor Venable’s leadership in being the first to issue a mask order in Northeast Tennessee. His action was quickly followed by similar mask orders in surrounding counties.
Mayor Venable’s mask order is set to expire Saturday, but we believe it should be extended for the health of county residents, and for local businesses that are counting on an economic recovery that won’t happen if folks don’t feel safe working, shopping and dining in Sullivan County.
Keep in mind that lives are at stake here. Nearly 1,000 people are dying from this disease each day in the United States. As of Thursday, there are 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County.
And Ballad officials warned the public not to misinterpret recently released Centers for Disease Control data indicating 94% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among people with existing medical conditions.
Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said these are deaths that are preventable, and that if the people had not gotten COVID-19, the expectation is they would not have died.
Swift also noted many people in Northeast Tennessee have existing medical conditions or co-morbidities.
Ballad Health officials say local mask orders have played an important role in helping prevent the spread of the virus. They said, however, that if local residents stop wearing masks and stop following other steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, cases will increase.
Mayor Venable’s continued leadership by extending the mask order will send a clear message to county residents to do their part to protect each other and help end this public health crisis.