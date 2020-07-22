Here are the answers to Steve’s 2020 Fantastic virtual Fun Fest Trivia Contest. The decision of the judges is absolutely, positively final. If you have a beef about any answer, take it up with my source: Page-A-Day 365 Amazing Trivia Facts calendars from various years.
1. What famous astronomer proved the existence of galaxies other than the Milky Way? (Edwin Hubble in 1924)
2. What young Union army officer fought at Battle of Gettysburg in a black velvet uniform trimmed with gold lace? (George Armstrong Custer)
3. What popular fruit was declared a vegetable in a unanimous 1893 U.S. Supreme Court decision? (tomato)
4. Why was college football coach Knute Rockne’s famous Notre Dame shift banned? (It was too difficult to defend)
5. What World War II Allied offensive was named “Chattanooga Choo Choo”? (1944 air attacks on Nazi trains in France prior to D-day)
6. How many minutes does it take light from the sun to reach earth? (8.3)
7. What baseball great hit the only walk-off, inside-the-park, grand-slam home run in Major League history? (Roberto Clemente)
8. Who coined the phrase “skim milk”? (William Shakespeare in his play “Henry IV”)
9. What large strategic island did the U.S. propose buying for $100 million in 1946? (Greenland)
10. What item of clothing did children’s book author Theodor Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) collect and keep in a hidden closet in his home? (hats)
11. What is a Dracula sneeze? (Raising your arm across your face to cough into your elbow)
12. What is the strongest substance the human body produces? (tooth enamel)
13. Who was the first professional football player to wear a face mask? (Otto Graham in 1953)
14. What is the official currency of both Ecuador and El Salvador? (The U.S. dollar)
15. How long are loggerhead turtles able to hold their breath underwater? (More than 10 hours)
16. How is the Olympic torch lit for the modern games? (By a parabolic mirror in Greece)
17. Who was the first Ronald McDonald? (Willard Scott)
18. Where in the world did the catamaran — the two-hulled boat-originate? (India)
19. How long did it take to build the Washington Monument? (34 years. It was completed in 1884)
20. The Grand Ole Opry made its radio debut in 1925. What are the call letters of the station? (Nashville, Tennessee’s WSM)
21. What is a human’s chronotype? (its circadian rhythm or body clock)
22. Who was the first non-athlete to collaborate with Nike on a celebrity shoe design? (Kanye West)
23. What punk rock group recorded the song “Every Time I Eat Vegetables It Makes Me Think of You”? (The Ramones, in 1983)
24. What is the name of the only children’s book written by Ian Fleming, author of the James Bond novels? (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)
25. What board game did Fidel Castro ban when he took over Cuba in 1959? (Monopoly)
Thus ends this terrific Kingsport virtual Fun Fest Trivia Contest. I hope you had as much fun hunting for the answers as I did selecting the questions. I also hope that you are looking forward to an actual Fun Fest next year with as much eagerness as I am. Meantime, maintain social distance, wear a face mask whenever you cannot, wash your hands often, and stay safe.