We have reached early voting time for the various primaries. The two most spirited races are the U.S. Senate Republican primary, essentially between Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi, and the Republican primary to fill Phil Roe’s seat in the House of Representatives.
I support Steve Darden, my friend and law partner of many years, in the congressional race. He is not of the so-called swamp, has not spent much of his adult life pursuing or holding public office, and his family business did not illegally introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce or commit health care fraud by selling them as FDA-approved drugs.
A principal of that business went to federal prison for doing that. And the company involved, American Inhalation Medication Specialists Inc., then a Tennessee corporation, with its place of business located in Kingsport, only ceased to exist as a corporation several years after the principal entered a guilty plea: A “snakey” situation if there ever was one.
•••
These are manifestly troubling times as we endure a pandemic and are seeing a social justice movement that achieves significant concessions virtually every day, sometimes peacefully, sometimes not.
The Black Lives Matter movement has spawned counter-protests as to several issues including the police and Confederate symbols.
Some attacks on those symbols are not unexpected. No losing nation in a war in the history of the world has ever had as many monuments erected to honor its leaders and generals in the winning country as has the Confederate States of America.
The question that arises is how far should this movement to erase mention of or reference to the Confederacy in particular go? The Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln memorials (yes, Bruce Shine is right that Lincoln was a Republican and issued the Emancipation Proclamation) are off limits.
Arlington National Cemetery sits on land that was the home of Robert E. Lee’s family. Should all buried there be moved because it was once a working plantation? Should Mount Vernon and the Rotunda at the University of Virginia, founded by Jefferson, be burned to the ground? I am quite certain one can find advocates for such actions.
Frankly, the statues of generals and Confederate leaders and maybe even the military bases named for some may well be fair game.
But should all vestiges of the antebellum South be eradicated as if they never existed?
If one believes any mention of antebellum South should be forbidden, this seems to fly in the face of those calling for reparations.
As, if the symbols of that society cease to exist, how can one justify (if one wants to) any form of reparation?
Those symbols at some level should remain so as to remind future generations of the “whole” history of the country — not some sanitized, G-rated, PC version of same. We cannot learn from history, as we must, if all history is not preserved in some objective format. It is counter to the essence of education to say:
You are not allowed to look and see what happened that got us to this point in time.
•••
So, having pontificated on one of the hot topics of the day, let us return to the mundane world of Republican primary politics. As stated, I support Steve Darden. He offers the right blend of being a local, being a professional, and having experience in local government, but not making a career out of it.
He has directly worked in economic development. He has offices in both Kingsport and Johnson City and has represented clients all over the 1st District, and, indeed, all over Tennessee, Virginia and in other states as well.
Also, he is just, quite frankly, a good guy who will serve us well in the cesspool that is the District of Columbia.
Steve is articulate, demanding, compassionate and not addicted to the drug of political office — holding. His background will not embarrass the 1st District.
He is the person for the job.