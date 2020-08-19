Trump has been consistent on one subject. He has repeatedly promised us that he will very soon reveal a full-fledged plan to reshape America’s health care system but has never delivered.
During a Sept. 27, 2015, “Sixty Minutes” television interview, he promised America that with his health insurance plan “Everybody’s got to be covered. This is an un-Republican thing for me to say because a lot of times they say, ‘No, no, the lower 25 percent that can’t afford private’ … I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now … the government’s gonna pay for it.”
He promised during his 2016 campaign that he was so eager to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act “that he might ask Congress to convene a special session to do it. It will be such an honor for me, for you and for everybody in this country, because Obamacare has to be replaced. And we will do it, and we will do it very, very quickly and we will replace it with something terrific that is so much better, so much better, so much better that Americans will have great health care at a fraction of the cost.”
During his first joint address to Congress, Trump announced that “Tonight I am calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with measures that will expand choice, increase access, lower costs and, at the same time, provide better health care.” For two years his party controlled both Senate and House yet never produced something “terrific that is so much better, so much better, so much better that Americans will have great health care at a fraction of the cost.”
In June 2019, Trump said in an ABC News interview that he would “announce a ‘phenomenal’ new health care plan in about two months, maybe less.” Two months later, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that the president was preparing to introduce an elaborate plan to redesign the nation’s health care system in a speech the following month. There was no speech and no plan was ever announced.
On July 19, 2020, Trump promised in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace that “We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan.” The following Friday, July 31, Trump promised a partisan group in Florida that, “We’re going to be doing a health care plan. We’re going to be doing a very inclusive health care plan. I’ll be signing it sometime very soon.”
A month later, Trump has not announced, let alone signed, any plan.
Trump’s continuing promises of “something terrific, so much better, so much better, so much better that Americans will have great health care at a fraction of the cost” is the one constant during these months of unprecedented change.
Will Trump give us more empty health care promises before Election Day?
This last paragraph is not about President Trump, but it is about health care. A recent Duke University face mask study concluded: “Since as many as 40 percent of infected people don’t know they have it and can transmit the novel coronavirus to equally unsuspecting people they come in contact with, knowing what does and does not stop transmission is key. So is wearing a mask. If everyone wore a mask, we could stop up to 99% of these droplets before they reach someone else. In the absence of a vaccine or antiviral medicine, it’s the one proven way to protect others as well as yourself.”
Please, wear a face mask and save lives — yours and mine.