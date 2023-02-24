Black History Month brings to my mind the legendary newspaperman Robert C. Maynard.
Maynard started his newspaper career in the 1960s in York, Pennsylvania, with the Gazette and Daily, owned then by J.W. Gitt.
Black History Month brings to my mind the legendary newspaperman Robert C. Maynard.
Maynard started his newspaper career in the 1960s in York, Pennsylvania, with the Gazette and Daily, owned then by J.W. Gitt.
No other daily newspaper would hire the young Black reporter, but Gitt gave Maynard a shot.
Maynard moved on from York to hold national prominence with the Washington Post. Later, he became editor and publisher of the Oakland Tribune. The newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize under his leadership.
In 1983, Maynard became the first Black owner of a major U.S. daily newspaper when he bought the Tribune.
In 1977, Maynard co-founded what would become the Maynard Institute. According to the institute’s website, “The Maynard Institute was founded to promote diversity and anti-racism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices.”
Maynard died from cancer in 1993 at the age of 56.
Now, back to York. I worked at the same York newspaper, which had been renamed the Daily Record, from 1998 to 2004.
I used the power of a Freedom of Information Act request to dislodge Maynard’s FBI file. That was the first time the file ever saw the light of day.
According to the FBI file, the agency spied on Maynard because it believed he was a member of the Black Liberation Army. The FBI believed the BLA was trying to smuggle a bomb from Canada to blow up the Statue of Liberty.
Maynard fell on the FBI’s radar because he grew up in the same neighborhood as some of the BLA leaders. Guilt by association.
The FBI ended its surveillance after about a year. The only thing it discovered: Maynard used a church bus to deliver used clothes to poor Black folks in Mississippi.
As a young reporter, I had the honor of working with Bob Maynard’s daughter, Dori, at my hometown newspaper in Bakersfield, California.
I donated my copy of the FBI file to the Maynard Institute, to my friend Dori.
Dori told me she had no idea the FBI had been spying on her father.
Dori went on to run the Maynard Institute until her death on this day, Feb. 24, in 2015.
Like her father, Dori died from cancer at the age of 56.
Rob Walters is the managing editor
of the Kingsport Times News.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.