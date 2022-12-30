Refocus and adjust perspective

We all have some sort of personal stress or anxiety which impacts how we navigate our everyday lives. Whether it be current events, work difficulties, or other personal matters, everyone faces situations that may leave us overwhelmed and searching for a way to feel more grounded.

If you’re looking for a way to get a change in perspective, I have a suggestion — go visit the Bays Mountain Planetarium and gaze at the great expanse and think about how insignificant many of life’s problems can be in the grand scheme of it all.

The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Allandale Mansion, located at 4444 W. Stone Drive. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.