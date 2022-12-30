Refocus and adjust perspective

We all have some sort of personal stress or anxiety which impacts how we navigate our everyday lives. Whether it be current events, work difficulties, or other personal matters, everyone faces situations that may leave us overwhelmed and searching for a way to feel more grounded.
If you’re looking for a way to get a change in perspective, I have a suggestion — go visit the Bays Mountain Planetarium and gaze at the great expanse and think about how insignificant many of life’s problems can be in the grand scheme of it all.
Further, instead of choosing isolating activities such as watching hours of cable news, or engaging in social media debates, why not take a drive over to Bays Mountain Park, Warriors Path State Park, or even just take a stroll along the Kingsport Greenbelt. There, the stresses of your life can be replaced with birds chirping, water flowing and ambient friendly conversation amongst your fellow nature lovers.
To foster a positive connection to your community, why not reach out to some of your neighbors and have a genuine conversation? I have found throughout my life that people who I agree with the least, on paper, genuinely are not that far away philosophically when you have a face-to-face, human-to-human conversation.
At the end of the day, a successful community is one that focuses less on distractions and more on genuine conversation, cooperation, and thoughtful/constructive criticism. A community without intentional effort to form connections and build relationships is nothing more than a group of humans loosely connected by geography and proximity. It is upon us to put forth that effort to genuinely know our own community, and to know our own neighbors.
I think if we are able to disconnect ourselves a bit from life’s stresses and the things which divide us, and reconnect with nature and our fellow humans on an individual basis, a face-to-face basis, a non-anonymous basis, we will truly have something to be grateful for as we head into a new year.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Allandale Mansion, located at 4444 W. Stone Drive. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.