From its building murals, Sculpture Walk and the gallery from Shelby to Commerce streets, Kingsport has found various way to dress up downtown to the delight of visitors. Now it’s time to begin another art project, the third annual stormwater drain painting contest.
The contest calls for local artists and creative minds to paint five storm drains in local neighborhoods to help raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife. Kingsport’s Stormwater Department is hosting the contest with the help of the city’s Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport.
If you’re among winners, you’ll get $100 and the paint to bring your idea to life. If you’d like to participate, send a color sketch of your proposed artwork for the immediate area around a storm drain to Water Services Center, 1113 Konnarock Road, Kingsport, TN 37664. You may also email your drawing to [email protected] TN.gov.
The work may include the street, sidewalk or both, and text is encouraged to convey the educational stormwater message. Be sure to include your name, phone number and email.
The deadline to submit entries is Aug. 7, and winners will be selected by Aug. 21. The five winning artists will receive $100 and their chance to leave their artistic talents on the streets of Kingsport. Artists will each receive one quart of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint and may begin creating their stormwater drain masterpieces the first week of September. Artists are encouraged to practice social distancing when painting their drain.
For complete rules and guidelines visit https://tinyurl.com/yb6o33mr and be sure to like and follow the Kingsport Public Works Facebook page to gauge the progress of the artists.
“The arts, in general, have helped many of us survive this quarantine time to keep us mentally fit by entertaining us, involving us, and giving us a way to express ourselves,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program administrator for the city. “The public arts, like the community work in the storm drain contest, help us move forward working toward something entertaining and beautiful. It helps us see positivity when things around us seem negative.”
“Even in troubled times, we must never forget the importance of clean water for our health, recreation and wildlife,” said Amanda McMullen, stormwater quality control technician for Kingsport Public Works. “Every one of us can help to reduce pollution and litter in our waterways.”
The city’s art programs help shape Kingsport’s identity and give residents a sense of pride and ownership of their community. It’s also a great tourism driver and is important as a community presents itself to investors seeking a local presence for retail or manufacturing.
You don’t have to be an artist to compete in this contest. Why not give it a try?