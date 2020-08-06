I can’t believe I’m still writing about coronavirus. I’m tired of it, bored with it, totally fed up with it. Furthermore, I’m still scared of it. Surely you too are ready to be done with it.
If the medical professionals had been left to do their jobs, we would at least be past the raging death threat phase in which we still suffer. Hijacked for political theater and used to express their resentment by those among us who got “does not play well with others” on their nursery school report cards, this demonic plague is on track to kill 250,000 of us or more. I’ve heard that, of the wide range of emotions — ranging from love to hatred and many more — seen on the faces of people from other countries over the many years, this is the first time they have seen pity.
I also can’t believe, and am fed up with writing about, face masks. It is so simple: Wear a mask to stay well and you reduce your risk to about 70% of what it was barefaced. Carriers wearing a mask reduce the risk of transmission to about 5% of what it was unmasked. You don’t have to cough or sneeze or spit to transmit, just breathe. And your victim just has to be close outdoors or in the same room inside. So you are wearing a mask for others, not so much for yourself.
You’ve heard the old joke: There are two types of people, those that divide people into two types and those that don’t. Some child development folks do say the adult population is divided into those who reach the final stage of human development, at about age 21, where you have a sense of being a responsible part of a larger society, and those who don’t make it out of adolescence, where nothing matters except yourself.
People in the second group cannot put the interests of family or society above their own and are generally not responsibly an adult. People in both stages can function well in modern society, those who can conceptually only be always out for number one rising to positions of prominence and influence. But woe to the family, military unit or country led by one.
Some say mask refusal is courage. I say again: You are not protecting yourself, you are saving your neighbor. Consider this example from history, whose relevance will become evident shortly. The British Army in the Highland Rebellion of the early 1700s was doing quite poorly against the Highlanders in close combat. Lowland Scots and English were being destroyed when their opponents came in fast against the line, struck bayonets aside with the small shield held in the left hand, and then had the redcoat’s body unprotected from the sword in the Scot’s right hand.
Among the contributions to an eventual victory by the British was the simple tactic of having each man defend, not himself, but the man on his right. That made the contest between a bayonet on a very long musket against a rather short sword, a much more even contest.
The tactic was simple, but can you imagine the iron self- discipline it took to defend your neighbor, leaving yourself unprotected? Today you are not even being asked to expose yourself to danger in order to protect your neighbor. And if you are refusing a mask to show your courage, how embarrassing would it be to be found unfit for duty on the redcoat line of the 1700s?
That embarrassment should be slight compared to when you eventually face Saint Peter and he says: “Now see here, Bubba. It seems you had a little problem with this here Golden Rule.” It’ll be way too late to put your mask on then.
I’ve heard mask refusers of our time compared to people who wouldn’t douse their lights during the Blitz. My grandfather was a civilian warden, and nobody objected to being dark in Birmingham, Alabama, not even England! What has happened to us? We seem to have a couple of generations that haven’t grown up, that are stuck in self-centered adolescence. Permanently. And we are letting them run the country.
Now mask refusers, anti-vaxxers, climate deniers and those who won’t stop for red lights: Find some way to express the resentment of your arrested adolescence that doesn’t take the lives of your fellow citizens.
We are fortunate to live in a free country, but you have no right to be a childish fool in ways that might cause my death.