I was so frustrated to hear New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announce that he will not tolerate any increase in violent crime in his city. It has already increased drastically, because his policies as mayor have been tolerating and encouraging it.
Instead of getting criminals off the streets, they are put back onto the streets as quickly as possible after they are arrested, even without bail. When criminals think there will probably not be any serious consequences, they are encouraged to commit more and worse crimes.
The efforts of the New York Police Department to enforce law and order have been stymied by the mayor, and police officers are publicly denigrated instead of being treated with respect and appreciation. In confrontations with police in New York City, the rioters are much safer than the police are.
I want our police to go home safely to their families every day and be back on duty the next. They are the guardians of my freedom and civil rights. Without law and order, gangsters would soon take away my civil rights, as the Mafia once did to the people in Sicily. I am afraid that it might become difficult to find any good people willing to join the police force to provide the protection that our freedom requires.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats