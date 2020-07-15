John Clark is a friend of mine. We first met at St. Dominic’s Church in Kingsport over 15 years ago. My wife and I supported John for mayor of Kingsport.
I would like the citizens of Greater Kingsport and Sullivan County as well as the other counties of the 1st District to consider voting for John to be our next congressman.
I for one consider John to be a conservative Republican who will fight for and represent all the citizens of the 1st District in Washington, D.C., to the best of his ability.
John is a devout Christian, a family man and a man of high integrity.
He is also a seasoned executive of the business world and an experienced mayor of Kingsport. He has a proven record of accomplishments both in business and as mayor.
He lives in our district and will continue to do so.
He has proven himself to be a successful businessman and mayor.
He has a family background that prepares him well to fight against socialism, having been born into a Cuban family that came legally to the USA.
Please consider John Clark as your choice for our next 1st District congressman.
Roger K. Mowen
Kingsport
A true professional
I’d like to use this opportunity to recommend Steve Darden for congressman. I first met Steve playing basketball in church over 30 years ago. He was a competitive person back then, and he has continued that perspective throughout his life. He is a great family man, well educated, and experienced in how government works. He did a great job as mayor of Johnson City, and I know he will represent our district as a true professional in Washington. Let’s send a young energetic statesman to Washington in August. Vote Darden!
Jonathan Link
Johnson City
Erase the race
I am astounded and disgusted that capitalistic greed is continuing to outweigh the safety of our citizens in this country. And now, it’s going to hit at home.
With our state and local officials allowing the Bristol Motor Speedway to host the All-Star Race, we are welcoming with open arms the ripe opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our otherwise relatively unaffected community.
By permitting anyone from any state and city to enter our community to attend this race will lead not only to an outbreak but possibly the Tri-Cities becoming a new epicenter of COVID-19.
All it takes is one asymptomatic carrier. One person. One person to enter the speedway and spread the virus to others attending. This will further spread the virus to our hard-working, underpaid Tennessee citizens who work at our restaurants and grocery stores that we know NASCAR attendees will visit.
This is a quick cash grab that no other city was foolish enough to allow during a global pandemic.
Erase the race.
Wes Edens Jr.
Johnson City
Most police officers are good people
While researching material for the book, “The Mind of a Cop,” several officers were interviewed from the Minneapolis MN Third Precinct, which was set ablaze by protesters on May 28.
A common theme from their feedback a decade ago resonates in today’s divisive times — the vast majority of officers are individuals who serve and protect without regards to race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. They are decent people who joined the ranks for the right reasons, each knowing the risks of becoming one of the tens of thousands of officers assaulted on the job every year. They are also the ones who apply only the necessary amount of force required when arresting a combative individual, then de-escalate as rapidly as practical.
During the hiring and training process, law enforcement agencies, whether it be the NYPD or the Kingsport Police Department, attempt to filter out those who are not suited to wear a badge and gun. As with any profession, however, there is a small minority whose career actions ultimately reflect poorly on the majority. To be clear, the officer-initiated suffering and death of George Floyd should never have happened. It was horrific and inexcusable.
Anytime unjustified, excessive force is utilized officers should be held responsible. But making wholesale accusations of racism or brutality against the law enforcement community in general should not be the repercussions of proper accountability. Effective change benefiting everyone can occur without anyone becoming entrenched in an “us vs. them” mentality.
Scott Fielden
Johnson City