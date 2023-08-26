An opinion column published on the Editorial page, Page A4, on Aug. 4 in the Times News had errors and omissions.
• Ballad Health is not a monopoly. Holston Medical Group and State of Franklin Healthcare Associates are competitors. HMG has more than 185 providers, and SOFHA has more than 200 providers.
• The Federal Trade Commission did not act regarding the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.
• Former state Sen. Mark Norris was the prime sponsor of merger legislation in Tennessee. State Sen. Rusty Crowe was a co-sponsor.
• Johnson City Medical Center is the region’s only Level I Trauma Center. (Holston Valley Medical Center is a Level III Trauma Center, the busiest in Tennessee. Bristol Regional Medical Center is a Level III Trauma Center. All hospitals have an emergency department, and they are all staffed with board-certified physicians who specialize in emergency medicine.)
• Ballad wait times are better than other hospital systems cited in the column.
— Holston Valley – 2% left without being seen, 205-minute length of ER visit.
— Johnson City Medical Center – 2% left without being seen, 195-minute length of ER visit.
— Fort Sanders Medical Center – 6% left without being seen, 262-minutes length of ER visit.
— University of Tennessee – 3% left without being, 274-minutes length of ER visit.
— Carilion – 3% left without being seen, 259 minutes duration of ER visit.
— University of Virginia – 8% left without being seen, 284 minutes duration of ER visit.
— Vanderbilt University Medical Center – 4% left without being seen, 248 minutes duration of ER visit.
• A nationwide nursing shortage exacerbated Ballad wait times, as it did for all hospitals.
• Ballad Health physicians have been elevated to leadership roles, from service on the board of directors to management.
