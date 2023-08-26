Kingsport Times News new logo

An opinion column published on the Editorial page, Page A4, on Aug. 4 in the Times News had errors and omissions.

• Ballad Health is not a monopoly. Holston Medical Group and State of Franklin Healthcare Associates are competitors. HMG has more than 185 providers, and SOFHA has more than 200 providers.

