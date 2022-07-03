Relative to the law, we’ve had nothing to talk about recently: Just some Second Amendment issues and that health care issue, the subject matter of which was examined in detail by Roe v. Wade and again last week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Of course, all hell has broken loose now.
I shall not join the debate over gun rights and the alleged evils of the Second Amendment, having crossed that Rubicon in my last column.
Relative to Roe, Dobbs, and the issue of abortion, I shall not express my humble opinion except to say it is not a clearcut issue, notwithstanding what each side has to say. As the parent of two adopted children, I know full well there are nuances which exist which could cause me to tip my hand one way or the other. No, I am not chicken poop. Rather, there were legal justifications contained in the Roe decision which I found constitutionally substantial. On the other hand, I never, at any time, have favored any such thing as late term abortion.
I prefer to address an issue contained in Justice Alito’s opinion which I find disturbing from a constitutional perspective, and I also feel the need to call out those enraged/energized by the Dobbs decision who act like it came as a lightning bolt, wholly unexpected. (Except, of course for the early disclosure).
In announcing that Roe and the Casey decisions must be overruled, Alito makes the following statement which I find unacceptable from a constitutional law perspective: “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion. …” Disregarding the subject matter, i.e., abortion, has the Alito majority decided to proclaim that to be worthy of constitutional protection or scrutiny, whether abortion, pornography, or whatever, same must be explicitly mentioned in the Constitution? Does this mean that man’s understanding of the human condition and a court’s subject matter jurisdiction to interpret same, relies upon the threshold question: Is the word in the Constitution?
God help us all, and particularly the federal courts, if they are to be bound by whether a word resides in the text of that sacred document written in the 1780s.
Which brings us to the second subject which begs to be addressed: Watching the news media’s coverage of Dobbs including the absolute, horrific declarations concerning Roe’s reversal, one reaches the conclusion neither side thought the outcome would be a complete reversal of Roe and a dismemberment of the legal underpinnings which supported Roe. Alito argues no such right exists and same must be “ ‘… deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ … and … implicit in the concept of ordered liberty …’,” for constitutional protection to be afforded. Thus, the “word” ain’t there, the underpinnings are not there, so why are people so surprised?
The Supreme Court is a separate, but equal, branch of government. Real politicians appoint justices to the Supreme Court. Reagan was president eight years. Republican George H.W. Bush followed, as did George W. Bush and Trump. Yes, there were two Clinton and Obama terms; but, changes on the court, vacancies, are the result of health issues, generally, not shifts in political philosophy.
Look at all the red states. Between the rise of conservative politics and Republican presidents, how can anyone fail to have seen there would, sooner or later, have been conservatives appointed to the court? And those people, whether honest or not in their confirmation hearings, were appointed, in part, to achieve the result in Dobbs.
That decision was not the upset of the century. If you did not see it coming, perhaps you have spent too much time campaigning for legalized marijuana.
Now, we have the knee-jerk reactions: Pack the court, impeach the lot of them. Just remember one thing: As the late Attorney Lacy West pointed out on more than one occasion, “the sun don’t shine on the same dog’s a— all the time.”
