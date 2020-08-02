I am terribly upset with the Sullivan County Board of Education’s ill-conceived plan to proceed with online schooling starting on Aug. 5. This is despite the results of the survey they sent out to parents, which showed 75% of repliers were against this strategy. At the last virtual Board of Education meeting held this past Tuesday, the vast majority of those voicing an opinion were also against this idea.
The results of the studies I have read on the internet regarding online teaching ranged from mixed results to negative. According to Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, “Time lost in the classroom also has implications on overall well-being, especially for at-risk and vulnerable student populations.” These facts seem to counter the board’s statements that this is being done for the good of the children and their families. It makes one wonder who does benefit from this decision.
According to the latest statistics I accessed, there have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan County. Based upon these statistics, this seems to be at best an overreaction. If the board is genuinely concerned about the spread of this disease, why are people with slower internet connections being directed to potential public "hotspots" for their children to access this learning?
A more prudent direction could be to postpone the opening of schools until the end of September, like most of the country, and see where we stand at that time. With effective schedule management, most of this delay could be made up, allowing the closing of schools in June, again like most of the country.
Harry B. Hart
Kingsport