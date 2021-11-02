Happy November! We are rounding out the last couple months of the year, if you can believe it! Below are a few notes I’ve received recently that include good information regarding upcoming events, anniversaries and workforce updates:
• The Downtown Kingsport Association will host its monthly Shop and Hop event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Local shops will offer specials and treats for the event. For more information, go to https://www.downtownkingsport.org/downtown-events/.
• The Kingsport Diabetes Association will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Nov. 6. KDA got its start in 1981 and was created to educate and serve families throughout the area with diabetes. This month is also National Diabetes Month. For more information on KDA, go to www.kingsportdiabetes.org.
• Local McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-Cities are looking to hire 400 new employees this fall. The local franchise offers part-time and full-time positions. For more information, go to www.McDonalds.com/careers or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.
• Tennessee’s economy continued to rebound in September as unemployment dropped for the fourth consecutive month, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. September’s rate is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than August’s rate of 4.6%. Over the past year, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased 3.5 percentage points from 7.9% to 4.4%.
Notes from the field
I’ve mentioned the labor shortage many times in this column, but it’s pretty rare that we talk about the other side of that — the folks that are still working, and in many cases, working even harder.
Over the weekend, I had lunch at Moto’s on Stone Drive in Kingsport. We waited a moment for a clean table in the crowded Japanese restaurant and noticed the lack of workers. It was obvious almost each employee was doing more than just their assigned duties with each cleaning off tables, checking people out at the front, delivering food, etc. But I could tell, by far, the most pressed employee was our waitress. I thought for sure I must have missed another waiter or waitress zooming past us taking on the other half of the nearly full restaurant, but I realized she was serving the entire restaurant on her own — and well, I might add.
What struck me the most was how kind she was to those asking for refills and to-go boxes. I also noticed how good of a waitress she was, despite the obvious lack of help. How many times have you been to a restaurant that isn’t operating with one waitress and you still experience terrible service? There is always the chance as a customer you aren’t seeing the whole picture of what they’re dealing with, complete with possible kitchen woes and other responsibilities. But this waitress didn’t let this obvious obstacle overwhelm her or impact her work.
My mom stopped her long enough to thank her for doing such a wonderful job and to make sure she got her tip. I immediately hoped she was getting extra pay for all this extra work — and that the people she served tipped her well and offered understanding and patience when it took her a little while longer to come back to the table.
That patience and understanding isn’t always the normal, unfortunately.
We’ve all seen signs asking for patience while restaurants stay on the lookout for good, dependable employees. Usually the employees that show up are the ones left with a mountain of work. Signs asking for patience from customers are up at various eateries, like the one recently posted at a local Bojangles. The sign said, “We think our staff is pretty amazing. Please don’t kill their spirits with the use of negative or unkind words. If you feel you can do their job better, we are accepting applications!”
I commend the management for attempting to protect their employees’ morale and for recognizing the work they are doing. But I hate that it takes a sign to hopefully keep people from casting hateful comments at employees. I understand getting the wrong food or waiting in line for a long time is frustrating, but when these employees are as strapped as they are nowadays, they need some grace. I’ve seen so much grace and understanding from patrons in this area. I believe we live in a special place with pretty kind folks, even if there are some outliers. I hope that continues. But I hope we can also keep highlighting these workers who are putting in the extra time and effort.
Keep tipping your excellent waiters and waitresses a little more. Keep telling the employee at the drive thru that you appreciate their speediness. Keep recognizing the people who are not only showing up, but are showing up, giving their best and doing it kindly.
Have you had a positive experience at a local business thanks to an employee of a restaurant, store, shop or business? If so, email them to me at mwaters@timesnews.net and you could see it mentioned in an upcoming edition of this column. We will also be accepting submissions through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/timesnews/.