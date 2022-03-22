Spring is officially here. Flowers are popping up, buds on trees are peaking out onto branches and birds are starting to sing.
We are finally starting to see a little relief at the gas pump. According to the American Automobile Association, state gas prices fell nearly eight cents, on average, over the course of last week. The Tennessee average is now $4.03. The average for the Tri-Cities is $4.01.
Notes from the field
This week is National Agriculture Week, which was designed to increase awareness of the importance of the agriculture industry.
I’m sure you’ve seen the bumper stickers and various signs that read something along the lines of “If you ate today, thank a farmer.” While it’s a great thought and something I believe we should do, I think it’s time we took that appreciation a bit further and morph it into something maybe greater — understanding.
There’s a story Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger often shares that highlights how far away we’ve gotten from our roots (literally and figuratively). If you’ve talked to the congresswoman about agriculture for even a few minutes, you’ve likely heard her amazement at a conversation she had with a young woman who thought tomatoes grew on trees. I see why that conversation stuck with Harshbarger.
It’s not just changing technology that has brought us further and further from general agricultural knowledge. I believe it’s a combination of changes throughout generations, education, technology and even the stores in which we buy our food.
But now, more than ever, I believe we’re seeing a shift back toward agriculture, specifically since the pandemic. And I for one am glad to see it.
People are buying chickens and diving into fresh egg collecting. We’ve all heard of people from California, New York and everywhere else venturing into places like Tennessee — a state rich in agriculture. That’s not to say they’re all moving to Southern states to start growing their own food and becoming more self-sustainable, but for many, that is exactly the case. They’re buying farms, raising animals and even growing gardens in anything from rows in a field to a small raised bed on a balcony.
Seed suppliers have seen record amounts of sales across the country as the pandemic hit the U.S. When I spoke with Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s CEO and president, who is also a Kingsport native, he said his company has certainly taken note of the increase in agriculture, gardening and hobby farming along with where those interests are increasing as well as the population.
I see this as such a positive shift for a number of reasons, the first being pretty obvious — self sustainability. The vast majority of us will likely still rely on local grocery stores for the bulk of our food, but after the past few years of supply chain issues, food shortages, panic buying and more, it’s nice to know if our food sources become more scarce, we can grow at least some food at home. Even without growing food, it seems folks are also looking to more local options such as farmers markets and butcher shops.
Over the weekend, I thought about how our society tends to pay no real attention to how our food is made, or, in the case of our congresswoman’s tomato tree example, where food even comes from. It seems we believe it just magically appears. Most of us probably never consider how our food is grown or raised and what other processes are complete before items even make it onto a truck headed for a grocery store. As far as we know, we go to Food City or Kroger and there sit our tomatoes, apples, chicken, bread, milk and other items.
It seems the reason for this lack of knowledge is related to our absence from the process. Now, I’m not saying we should all quit our jobs and become farmers. But I think understanding how the process works could open our eyes to the work that goes into the food in our buggy (or “cart” for those of you who aren’t from around here). It can also help you decide what is better grown at home and the value produce, meats, dairy and more truly hold. It’s our job to research, know and pay attention to what we are putting in our bodies, and food is a constant reminder of that.
Even just building a small raised bed with cucumber and tomato plants can help connect you, and certainly any kids, to the growing process. Kids can learn how food is grown, what it needs to be successful and just how much effort some of our ancestors had to put into what we can just walk into a store and purchase without a second thought. Those lessons alone can grow our appreciation of agriculture and food.
It’s never a bad idea to thank a farmer. It’s a needed appreciation, but I wonder how much more we can appreciate those in agriculture if we understood their struggles and the value of their work.
And if nothing else, you could just make sure no other kids — or sadly, adults — go throughout life believing that tomatoes grow on trees.
Send your notes, business anniversaries ending in a five or zero and related thoughts to mwaters@timesnews.net.