Now’s the time to get out and celebrate spring in Northeast Tennessee. Below are a few business and event notes that came across my desk that might help you do just that.
• Bristol’s State Street Farmer’s Market will launch its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 810 State Street. For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/statestreetfarmersmarket/ or call (423) 764-4026.
• Barge rides are back this weekend at Bays Mountain. Tickets can be purchased in the Nature Center on the day of the program. The cost is $5 per person for non-members.
• Tennessee gas prices increased by five cents on average over the past week, according to the American Automobile Association. As of Monday, the state gas price average was $3.90, which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly $1.21 more than one year ago. The Kingsport and Bristol average was $3.91 as of Monday.
• The Boone Lake Association held their 23rd annual Boone Lake Clean-Up on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The clean-up totals included over 92 tires, 613 bags of trash, over 101 blocks of Styrofoam , 141 pieces of wood, and 93 “other” items. In total, 1,040 tickets representing a bag or other item of trash were entered into the BLA’s cash drawing.
Notes from the field
Small businesses do so much more than boost our local economy. In honor of Small Business Week, it’s time we take a look at what small businesses can do for a community.
Sure, they help keep local dollars local, but they are also hubs for innovation. According to a study from Rowan University, Small businesses produce 16 times more patents than large patenting firms. The analysis also showed that the smallest firms, those with fewer than 25 employees, produce the greatest number of patents per employee and small business patents tend to outperform patents from larger firms.
Small businesses also lend themselves to creativity for employees and entrepreneurs. That individuality is key for small businesses that offer what larger businesses cannot — local flavor.
When you take a trip to a new city, you don’t want to go to Chili’s or Chick-Fil-A (though they’re great) to truly take in what the place you're visiting is about. You want to eat what is considered a local restaurant full of the food and flavors your destination is known for.
When I have friends or family come to visit, my goal is to take them somewhere they’ve never been – somewhere like Ridgewood Barbecue with its sliced pork and blue cheese dip unlike anything visitors have likely had before. My challenge is for you to think of a place you’d take an out of town guest to show them what Kingsport is about.
Apart from restaurants, small businesses offer one-of-a-kind personalities that give color to a town or city. When you think of the downtowns throughout our region, what makes them special are the specific businesses that offer something you can’t find elsewhere.
Small businesses also offer a personal touch that is hard to find in larger operations. Those places with employees who learn your name, remember your order each time you return and offer human interaction are special places I hope are never lost as time marches on.
This week I hope you take the time to consider your favorite small business and what makes them special. They are the ones that are often offering something you can’t find elsewhere.
Send any related notes and business anniversaries (ending in a five or zero) to mwaters@timesnews.net.