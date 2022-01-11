The weeks after Christmas and the start of the new year seem to feel the same to me each year — stale. It’s what I call the “post-Christmas funk.” It’s almost as if the oversaturation of food, shopping, gifts and holiday parties creates a desire to get back to the basics. A comment on a recent post by the Kingsport Times News also reminded me of the best remedy to shaking off the post-Christmas funk — getting outdoors.
Last month, the Kingsport Times News asked readers what businesses they’d like to see come to Kingsport. One Facebook commenter raised a good point: We talk so much about brick-and-mortar businesses, but what role do natural parks and outdoor spaces play within a region?
Our mountainous topography lends itself to logos and business names alike, but the tourism industry throughout our region is also boosted by the hiking trails, natural wonders and mountain silhouettes that create activities and attractions for locals and visitors.
If you’re looking to get out, below is my list of favorite outdoor parks or attractions within our region:
• Mendota Trail (Mendota)
• Blue Hole (Bluff City)
• Laurel Run Park (Churc Hill)
• Devil’s Bathtub (Duffield)
• South Holston Dam (Bristol, Tennessee)
Our natural parks and outdoor spaces may not be the first to come to mind when considering the business trajectory, but they serve as a sort of platform for our region’s success as a whole.
In a sense, our parks offer a public service with spaces to exercise and opportunities to learn. Kingsport’s Bays Mountain, the largest city-owned park in Tennessee, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It’s clearly been a worthwhile investment that has served students on field trips, families looking for educational entertainment and those interested in hiking, biking and enjoying the outdoors. Meanwhile, the 950-acre state park, Warriors Path, offers picnic space, lake frontage, various recreation spaces, camping and more. Meanwhile, places like Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield and the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County also bring thousands of visitors to the region each year. The Devil’s Bathtub’s popularity even brought about additional parking, restrooms and a welcome center kiosk for those visiting the natural tub in the mountains of Southwest Virginia in recent years.
Our commenter on Facebook mentioned the importance of parks such as Bays Mountain, the Greenbelt and Warriors Path when it comes to the trajectory of a place. The fact Kingsport is home to the largest city-owned park in the state speaks to that investment. A new skate park is also underway. The new park was the result of a land swap between Domtar and the city, but the new skate park to replace the former one next to Domtar looks to be a worthy addition to Brickyard Park.
Parks and dedicated outdoor spaces may not turn a profit in the same way brick-and-mortar businesses can, but they can create an impact on tourism, education, health and the physical aspects of a place that in turn positively affects the whole of a region. Our town could certainly use more restaurants, shopping opportunities and a second Chick-fil-A (that growing Stone Drive line is always a sight to see). But it’s worth noting the investment our region has made in preserving its trails, parks, outdoor attractions and natural wonders. Those places are worth exploring any time of the year, but they seem to also offer a connection to a simpler mindset after the chaos of Christmas and New Year’s. We could all use an outdoor adventure to clear the funk and start 2022 off right.
Send me your list of favorite outdoor spaces in our region or email me your business news and anniversary notices to mwaters@timesnews.net.