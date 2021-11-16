If you’ve been in Kingsport long enough to look for some of the best fried chicken in town, you’re familiar with Nick’s Family Restaurant. Nick’s has been a Kingsport staple since 1938. Recently, I talked with one of the co-owners about the eatery’s future site on Memorial Boulevard (between Robinson Middle School and the Fort Henry Mall). The new site will feature an indoor-outdoor bar and a to-go entrance, which is quite a move for the 83-year-old restaurant!
Nick’s is a good example of taking what works and adding to it — without ditching its lasting fried chicken legacy. And fear not, the owners plan to keep its traditional menu along with adding new items as well.
Kingsport could use a new (yet not new) spot to eat, meet up for dinner, hang out with friends and still get Sunday after-church lunch in one location. In talking to co-owner Victoria Harville, she said she hoped to keep Nick’s as the sort of place you bring your out-of-town guests when in Kingsport. When you go to a new city, she said, you don’t want to stop at Applebee’s, Chili’s or some other chain restaurant — you want a taste of local food. I hope to see Nick’s take this chance and turn the new spot into a place that will last them another 83 years — while also keeping burgers, potato wedges and golden fried chicken at the center of it all.
I hope as time goes on and buildings age, Kingsport’s local restaurants consider shifting while focusing on what they do best. It’s not a bad thing to consider what positive changes could be made while recognizing the traditions that are worth keeping alive. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — but there’s no harm in considering the future before you’re forced to make changes.
Around the region
• Downtown Gate City will host its Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local businesses will offer discounts and specials throughout the day.
• Willow Creek Consign and Design will host a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m. The store is located at 105 Indian Center Court, Kingsport.
• The Kingsport Chamber will host its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 a.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The Chamber will recap highlights from 2021, showcase what’s ahead for 2022 and present the Lifetime Member award. The event is free. To RSVP, contact Justin Hartsell at jhartsell@kingsportchamber.org or (423) 392-8827.