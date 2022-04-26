We’re nearing May — one of the busiest months of the year. Graduations, vacations, weddings, baby showers and more seem to take over the end of April through May. Below are just a few events and bits of information that might be useful to keep in mind as the days get longer and, it seems, our to-do list does as well:
• The Kingsport Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday.
• Food City will host a company-wide hiring event at each Food City location on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The regional grocery chain plans to hire over 1,500 employees to fill full-time and part-time positions. Those interested are encouraged to apply online at www.FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
• The Tennessee gas price average stabilized over the past week, according to the American Automobile Association. As of Monday, Tennessee’s average is $3.84. Kingsport and Bristol’s average is currently $3.78.
• Early voting is available through Thursday. For more information, go to https://www.scelect.org/.
Notes from the field
Tennessee is known for a lot of things — music, agriculture, mountains and more. But one identifier doesn’t seem to make the list: Tennessee is a very well-run state.
USA Today ranks Tennessee as the third most well-run state in the U.S. The Volunteer State also ranks at No. 1 for long-term fiscal stability (which includes its government credit rankings and pension fund liability). According to Tennessee’s profile on the USA Today site, its highest rankings are in fiscal responsibility, economy and infrastructure.
The state’s rainy day fund has only grown, and we’ve seen a downward trend in the state’s debt over the past several years. If you take a look at the state’s finances online, you’ll see various charts and graphs depicting what Tennessee’s tax revenue is used for in addition to other financial information. (Transparency is truly the way to any journalist’s heart.)
Apart from Tennessee’s financial security, the state has also grown in population. Nashville seems to be bursting with new residents and folks moving to the Volunteer State at unprecedented rates.
But growth isn’t solely in Nashville. While the capital city seems to be growing at the fastest rate, Northeast Tennessee and the Tri-Cities have also seen notable growth, specifically since the start of the pandemic.
Kingsport grew by 15.01% between 2010 and 2020 as Johnson City grew 12.5% and Bristol grew 1.67%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Kingsport’s growth was more than double the 7.35% growth it experienced between 2000 and 2010.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County ranked as the ninth most- populous county in the Volunteer State.
More recently in Sullivan County, sales tax revenues for March were up almost 8.2% compared to March 2021, according to the county’s finance department. The monthly countywide total for March was nearly $5.44 million with the largest amount of sales tax coming from Kingsport with $3.17 million.
The same can’t be said for other areas.
Recently, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower announced in a press release that the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office will supervise Mason’s financial affairs and could lose its charter after being “poorly run for at least 20 years.” Meanwhile, Majority Leader Terry Kilgore proposed to the Virginia House of Delegates that the charter for the town of Pound, Virginia, be dissolved after the town surrendered its water and sewer system amid state accusations that the town failed to maintain them, among other issues.
Our state and local governments are not perfect, but it seems Tennessee and Northeast Tennessee are on the right track financially, especially coming off the pandemic. We should take pride in the success of our state and localities and keep an interest in how things are going — especially where our local governments are concerned.
We should be asking questions, reading and watching coverage of local government meetings at the least and participating in local elections. Take the time to research who your local candidates are, how they’ve voted, the direction they want to go and who you think they are as humans.
I am proud to see my home state and region’s success, but it’s something that must be obtained. We need to keep striving to improve while keeping up with the Volunteer State tradition of financial security.
