We are just about in the clear from the threat of a cold snap (but I wouldn’t place any bets on solely warm weather just yet). People are gearing up for warm-weather events and already dreaming of garden yields and summer days by the pool. Below are a few business tidbits as well as spring-themed events happening around Kingsport and the region to get you in the mindset:
• The average gas price in Tennessee fell four cents over the past week, according to the American Automobile Association. The state’s average is $3.84. The Kingsport/Bristol average is $3.76.
• The region’s home sales for March were up 36% from the previous month, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. As of April 4, there have been 792 closings in Northeast Tennessee.
• Bays Mountain will host a Wildflower Hike at the Exchange place on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. The hike around The Exchange Place will be led by a naturalist. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased online, by phone, or in-person at the Nature Center Gift Shop.
• The 2022 Walk for Wellness Expo will be held at Lynn View Community Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include health screenings, a kids activity area, free giveaways, health vendors and more.
Notes from the field
Times certainly have changed, but one need in our lives has not — food.
What we eat and where we get our food have certainly morphed over the decades, but it seems the rising price of food and the threats we’ve seen to our livelihoods brought on by COVID-19 and other forces have placed an emphasis on food that we might have glazed over in more recent years.
Now’s the time to invest in a spring and summer garden — and for more than just one reason.
This year, the U.S. inflation rate reached a 40-year high of 7.9%. The price of just about everything from groceries to gas has increased, impacting households across the country. I don’t know about you, but it makes me want to take matters into my own hands as much as I can — which means growing as much food as feasibly possible at home.
The fruits and vegetables grown in a garden are far from the processed foods you find in grocery stores and in fast food restaurants. Growing your own food can promote a healthier lifestyle from the whole fruits and vegetables that can take the place of chemically enhanced and processed foods found in stores. It also takes a physical effort to grow a garden and time spent outside in the sunshine.
But if tilling a garden out in the sun doesn’t fit your lifestyle or your outdoor space options, there are so many other ways to start a garden. You can choose from raised beds of any depth and size, potted plants, stacked options to save space and more. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic people have taken an interest in growing their own foods, which means ideas are out there on how to get the most out of the space you have.
Apart from garden space options, you also have a plethora of types of food to grow. You don’t have to simply grow tomatoes. You can grow Early Girl Tomatoes that produce a yield of red fruit earlier in the year. Or you could opt for my mom’s favorite, the Mortgage Lifters, which were created in the 1930s by M.C. Byles, a West Virginia radiator mechanic who struggled financially during the Great Depression. He came up with a larger, better-tasting tomato that he sold enough of to pay off his mortgage.
There are so many fascinating types of tomatoes, watermelon, cucumbers, squash and beyond that are suitable to your needs and garden environment. And these seeds can be found in stores or even in seed catalogs that often include lengthy descriptions and, at times, free shipping.
We may feel as if we’re out of touch with our ancestors who depended on the family farm for sustainability. But I believe the story of the Victory Garden during World War II bears some similarities to today’s world and the growing interest in a sustainable garden.
Civilians were encouraged to start “victory gardens” during the ‘40s and the days of rationed food as part of the war effort. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 20 million victory gardens were planted.
For rural Americans, the concept wasn’t likely a new one, but this was one of the first moments in American history when urban citizens joined in planting gardens on rooftops, on balconies and any spaces that would produce fruits or vegetables. According to multiple magazines printed at the time, in 1943, families bought 315,000 pressure cookers, which are used in the process of canning, compared to 66,000 in 1942.
The idea behind the victory garden was to allow the country’s canned and grocery store foods to support soldiers and to loosen the strain on the supply chain. So families were asked to pitch in by becoming more self-sufficient.
We might not be in the same situation as those who started victory gardens in the ‘40s, but we have had an {span}exorbitant{/span} amount of supply chain issues. It seems the times have made so many people take a hard look at what would happen should the supply chain shut down, should truckers never return to delivering our foods throughout the country and should we truly see a food crisis that is more than just a possibility.
Of course, if time and space constraints keep you from achieving your 2022 victory garden dreams, local produce options can come in handy.
Farmers markets are starting up throughout the region (Kingsport’s starts on Saturday, April 30) and plenty of roadside produce options will pop up as spring and summer heat up. And there’s always the chance someone you know has his or her own produce. The best situation is when you have something you can trade for something from your friend or neighbor, like homemade soaps for fresh eggs or sweet corn for a “mess” or two of half runner beans.
It’s never a bad idea to think of ways to become more self-sufficient or at least more locally sufficient. And it might just offer physical and mental benefits you haven’t considered.
Have a note you want to send me? Email me at mwaters@timesnews.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.