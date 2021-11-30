It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the busiest. Now that we are turning the corner into the full-on Christmas season, you might need to know when to make time to bundle up with your family to watch a parade stroll in a nearby downtown or watch in wonder as a tall local tree takes on a holiday season glow during a tree lighting ceremony. Below are a few such events and bits of useful information as we head into December.
- Blountville will host its tree lighting ceremony in front of the old Sullivan County Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. — just look for the 30-foot blue spruce.
- Wednesday is National Peppermint Bark day. Peppermint bark is officially America’s preferred holiday treat, according to a survey from National Today. Peppermint bark received 34% of consumer votes beating out candy canes at 21% and gingerbread at 16% of consumers surveyed. Of those questioned, the survey showed that 83% love the flavor, 66% love the crunch and 48% love the seasonality of it.
- Allandale Mansion will offer Christmas tours on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Adults are $3, children ages 7 to 12 are $1 and children under 6 are free. Girl Scout troops will also collect coats for their annual coat drive at the mansion. For more information, call (423) 229-9422.
- The Downtown Kingsport Association’s Shop & Hop event is set for Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Guests can also enjoy Santa’s Workshop in Glen Bruce Park with pictures with Santa and letters to Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will also include a Very Merry Food Truck Rally, Jingle Jams on Broad at 5 p.m., the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m.
- Tri-Cities Talent will present “Celebrate with the Grinch” on Saturday at Kingsport’s Renaissance Center Theater, located at 1200 Center St., Kingsport.
- Gate City will host its Christmas parade on Saturday at 7 p.m. Marching bands, floats and more will make their way down Kane Street and Jackson Street. For more information, contact the Gate City Fire Department at (276) 386-3611.
- Gate City will also hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the corner of Kane and Water Street. The event is sponsored by Valley Creek Christmas Tree Farm.
- Nickelsville will offer A Small Town Christmas events on Sunday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The Wellness Center will offer a meet and greet with Dr. Richardson and vendors starting at 1 p.m. in the parking lot. A Christmas parade will be held at 3 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Notes from the field
A good friend of mine used to send me letters that contained excerpts from an old Farmers’ Almanac that listed what each month of the year was “time for.” June’s list would say something like “It’s time to paint the mailbox and get Jimmy’s pony a good hoof trim.” October’s might say something along the lines of “Now’s the time to rake the leaves,” or “Now’s the time to sew Suzie’s ghost costume” or some wonderful old-timey suggestion like that. If I had my own age-old Farmers’ Almanac “now’s the time to” list, I think the first item would say it’s high time to get a fresh-cut Fraser fir for the living room.
Each year my family routinely made a run to the K-Mart parking lot to see about getting a tree from one of those groups out of North Carolina or what to me seemed like some far away Christmas tree land. We also frequented the Boy Scout group that set up on Stone Drive (across from the First Lady Day Spa) and our other family favorite, Putt-Putt. My family still favors that last suggestion to see our former neighbors who run the mini-golf spot while also picking out a tree that is “full and robust, but short enough that it won’t scrape the ceiling like that one scene in the movie “Elf.” But last year my family opted for what I had asked to do for many years in a row. We finally went to an out-of-town Christmas tree farm to cut down a nice, burly Fraser fir to gaze at for the next month or so.
We went to a local favorite, Elk River Evergreens in Elk Park, North Carolina. The colossal farm offers plenty of space to walk around and browse enormously tall trees and more subtle Charlie Brown-size trees. Venturing out to a Christmas tree farm offers more than just a wide range of trees on each hill and slope on the property, though. It also offers an entire experience.
Elk River offers ornaments and other gifts and candies in the gift shop with a porch full of rocking chairs and benches for those needing a rest from trekking around the farm. Not to mention, the road trip from Kingsport is around an hour there and an hour back — which is just enough time to sightsee, listen to any new album releases you’ve been itching to hear and chit chat with loved ones (without being in the car so long you feel like you need a break from your gregarious relatives).
Even if you don’t get to make a trip out to one of the many tree farms surrounding our region in Virginia and North Carolina, I suggest you take this chance to get some hot cocoa or coffee at a nearby shop to prolong the fun. Maybe, if your family members aren’t marathon shoppers like some of my relatives, it’s also a good time to Christmas shop or, my personal favorite, just ride around town looking at Christmas lights, driving through your favorite neighborhoods and listening to your favorite music.
This time of year is one for shopping, decorating your homes and freshly cut Christmas trees, but it’s mostly a time for experiences that just might transform into a memory — and a tradition worthy of making it into a future Farmers’ Almanac.
Have a note you want to send me? Email me at mwaters@timesnews.net and you could see your note mentioned in a future Minding Your Business Column.