Tracy Dahlby is a professor of journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, holding the Frank A. Bennack Chair in Journalism. Courses he has taught include “Reporting the World: A Critical Examination of the U.S. News Media.” He was series director and co-creator of the documentary “The Fifties” on the History Channel. In an op/ed piece in the Dallas Morning News on July 29 titled “By dissing science, Trump is turning his back on what made America great,” Dahlby is actually celebrating the writings of Carl Sagan, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, astronomer and host of the “Cosmos” series on television, concerning the “consequences of scientific illiteracy.”
Dahlby invokes Sagan’s book, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark,” written decades ago, as an alarm relative to the failure of American society to heed science and rational thinking. With respect to Trump, he criticizes his back-and-forth treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci but suggests: “Our world may seem to be burning as Trump fabulates and excoriates, but he didn’t start the fire. Disregard for science … and an accelerating love for conspiracy theories, has long captured American hearts and minds.”
The bottom line on Sagan’s teachings is that science should be accorded great deference, especially since scientists have the guts to admit they are wrong, while continuing to investigate the issues and seeking solutions. Politicians seek only “easy” solutions when there is no such thing.
Sagan observed: “‘If we resolutely refuse to acknowledge where we are liable to fall into error, then we can confidently expect that error — even serious error, profound mistakes — will be our companion forever.’” Put another way, both Sagan and Dahlby advise politicians to listen to the scientists and the science because scientific envelope-pushing is what has made America great. An example of this assertion is found in Chris Wallace’s new book on the final development and use of nuclear weapons to end the war with Japan and save between 500,000 and 1,000,000 American lives: “Countdown 1945.”
Dahlby sees Sagan as a prophet, quoting the astronomer’s 25-year-old book: “’I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy … when awesome technological powers are in the hand of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when … our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness.’”
Also, invoked in the Dahlby op/ed are the writings of Tom Nichols in “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters,” published in 2018. Nichols submits that the “Google-fueled, Wikipedia-based, blog-sodden lifestyles have fostered an irrational conviction among Americans that everyone is as smart as everyone else. The upshot is not just disinterest but a rejection of science and dispassionate rationality which are the foundations of modern civilization.”
Like it or not, Trump’s pronouncements about certain drugs being cures or curbing symptoms when the scientists said just the opposite are examples of what Sagan and Nichols are talking about. But there are many others, liberals and conservatives, who are guilty of these same sins. The president is not alone.
These are heavy subjects, too complicated to flesh out in a single column, perhaps too complicated to completely understand.
I shall point out, though, that I heard similar admonitions put forth on the screen years ago in the Scopes monkey trial film, “Inherit the Wind.” The defense lawyer, Henry Drummond, played by Spencer Tracy, decries the court’s decision to prohibit him from putting experts in zoology, geology and other sciences on the stand — warning the court that civilization will be marching back in time into ignorance.