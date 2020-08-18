The explosion of an industrial chemical, ammonium nitrate, in Beirut on Aug. 4 cost 150 people their lives, an estimated 300,000 residents their homes, and left much of the city and its port in ruins. The Associated Press reported that the Lebanese government had been warned many times of the danger from the material’s long and improper storage, but took no action.
Industrial accidents are not limited to certain regions or countries, nor is government's too-frequent failure to protect citizens from them.
An explosion of the same chemical at a fertilizer plant in West Texas in 2013 killed 15 people, injured 185, and leveled much of their small town.
The plant had stocked “only” 270 tons. Because of extreme hazard from the material, however, 25 pounds should have triggered an inspection by the Department of Homeland Security. Yet the company had not reported its presence to the federal regulators before it blew up.
Toward preventing similar accidents, the Obama administration directed improved coordination among federal agencies and with state and local partners, and the Environmental Protection Agency proposed regulatory revisions to improve the Chemical Disaster Rule, with original effective date in March 2017 and most compliance deadlines set for March 2021.
As the Harvard Law School Environmental Program reports, within the week of taking office, the Trump administration ordered implementation of the revisions delayed. As the program’s regulatory rollbacks tracker indicates it then, in a final rule in December 2019, rescinded the mandate for information reporting, including to local emergency responders and the public, and the requirement for incident investigation, among others.
From many industrial accidents we should learn that the emphasis in shaping or reshaping our regulatory system should not favor “reducing the burden on industry” over lives and the safety of people and the environment.
Frances Lamberts
Jonesborough