As I was standing in line at a convenience store near where I live, a detective came into the store. There were other people in line, but he asked just me if I was somebody who I don't know that they were looking for. He asked me at least twice, "Are you sure?"
There were four or five police cars parked in the store parking lot. After I told the detective my name he said they had been following me because I had a hoodie on that matched the description of someone they were looking for. Do we all look alike?
I had a hoodie on and a mask because it was cold outside. Someone in the four or five cars outside must have run a background check because the detective's whole demeanor changed once he found out I wasn't the person they were looking for. No apology. Just racial profiling. Just another WWB (walking while Black).
The detective left as the other cars pulled out of the parking lot a lot slower than they pulled into it. You wonder why business, stores, venues, etc., in other towns and cities are progressive and Kingsport is regressive. This is one reason.
Michael Tarter
Kingsport