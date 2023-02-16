This is the second letter I've written in the past two years about "matching the description." We as Black people know what they mean — when they pull you over or stop you walking down your own street. They say "you match the description." We know that's code for harassment.
The police that questioned me this time said I "matched the description" of someone setting fires in the neighborhood. There's no difference between the police that questioned me while I was standing in line getting money orders for my mother and the ones what stopped me on the street I live on. The only similarity between the two is that it was Black History Month in both cases.
Stereotyping takes on many forms as Blacks have and will continue to be stereotyped by police forces all over the country for decades and beyond. Why should you respect someone or any organization who time after time continues to show you disrespect.
As the great Maya Angelou stated: "When people show you who they are, believe them." As the years go by I continue to lose respect for Kingsport and its "match the description" policy. We know what they really mean. I should have brought my phone with me but we know what could possibly happen if they think you're reaching for something and feel the "threat" because it only happens to us.
Kingsport has turned into what I thought it was all the time. Just another day in Kingsport (WWB): Walking while Black again.