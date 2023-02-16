letterlogo

This is the second letter I've written in the past two years about "matching the description." We as Black people know what they mean — when they pull you over or stop you walking down your own street. They say "you match the description." We know that's code for harassment.

The police that questioned me this time said I "matched the description" of someone setting fires in the neighborhood. There's no difference between the police that questioned me while I was standing in line getting money orders for my mother and the ones what stopped me on the street I live on. The only similarity between the two is that it was Black History Month in both cases.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you