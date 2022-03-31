On March 16, Tennessee Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) sponsored an amendment to Tennessee House Bill 2779. This bill prohibits all abortions in Tennessee except those that will prevent death or grave bodily harm to the pregnant woman. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
This bill also proposes a "bounty" on any provider or any person that knowingly or unknowingly "aids or abets" a woman obtaining an abortion. If the civil case is won, a "bounty" of at least $10,000 is collected from the accused.
Banning abortion will not stop abortion. If this bill becomes law, Tennessee women who are pregnant and want an abortion may go to another state or they may perform a self-induced abortion. Other Tennessee women will be forced to continue their pregnancies. The resulting children will be born in the state of Tennessee where 22.6% of its children already live in poverty and its public school ranking is 31st nationally. It is baffling that some lawmakers want to protect the unborn but once out of the womb their commitment to the born shrinks.
Women of Tennessee, we are going backward in our rights with this bill. This bill is about controlling a woman's body. A woman's reproductive health care decisions should be made by her — not politicians. If you are enraged by House Bill 2779, then please voice your opinion before we as women have to ask permission from the Tennessee legislature to speak!
Deborah Jo Adams
Bristol