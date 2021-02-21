Oh no! That was my reaction after reading in the Kingsport Times News that my favorite movie theater closed down.
Tri-Cities 7 closed a few weeks back. It was located off Exit 66 on Interstate 81. I am sure many people did not know it even existed because it was back toward the woods.
The parking was right next to the theater. It was comfortable and clean, and the staff was always nice. It showed first-run movies, and it was very cheap compared to all other theaters. It even sold popcorn and a drink for a total of $1.50. Where else could you find that at any other theater?
The only problem was it was a long drive for us to get there, but it was worth the drive. Now I guess we'll watch movies on TV and make popcorn and get our own drinks.
David Gander
Jonesborough