The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved $6 million for the construction of a 23,000-square-foot KATS maintenance building — $5 million from federal/state funds (all public monies, our monies) and $1.1 million directly from the Kingsport budget.
My question is why? There are many vacant, abandoned and developed properties downtown that could be considered as an alternative. An example is the vacated car dealership building and paved lot at the corner of West Sullivan and Lynn Garden Drive. Most certainly this has unused bays and facilities for storage and washing. There may be more if the BMA were to openly consider such an approach.
And why is the new building now justified? Where has the washing and daily maintenance been done these past three years? And at what cost? There are three existing car washes very near the KATS terminal that would welcome new business!
Does this new maintenance building suggest there will now be a cadre of KATS qualified mechanics, outfitted with hydraulic lifts, pneumatic tools, tire-changing equipment, etc. and other necessary facilities available? Or is this just really a storage facility with washing capability? If this is so, then what are the projected savings over current operating costs for these activities from spending $6 million?
These monies could be better used to directly help or impact our citizens — public safety, affordable housing, child hunger, road repair, etc. But if we must improve the "unsightly appearance of the area," then remove the six orange barricades on East Main and finish the project that seems to have been neglected for years.
There is sorely lacking a justification for such an expenditure. Mr. Hal Yungmeyer in his recent letter on the same initiative asked for ridership numbers to support the reasoning for the expense. I agree. Neither of us, I am confident, is seeking to limit the service KATS provides Kingsport, but we question the need for "all the bells, whistles, horns" as described recently by the Time News in blindly endorsing such a resolution and ordinance. KATS is a needed and worthy service, but it should not be exempt from a public review of its economics.
Gary Edmonds
Kingsport