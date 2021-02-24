Complaints about the ETSU basketball team kneeling during the national anthem is nothing more than white privilege masquerading as patriotic indignation. It harkens back to the Jim Crow era: “Boy, know your place. You are here to entertain us, nothing more.”
We are very fortunate to have ETSU President Brian Nolan and Coach Jason Shay to provide insight, wisdom, understanding and leadership on this issue. Kneeling during the national anthem is the functional equivalent of lowering the flag to half-mast so we can all reflect for a few moments on a matter of national importance.
Our country is under tremendous strain right now for reasons that should be self-evident. Taking a knee is a very symbolic call of distress and for healing. It is much different than raising a clenched fist, another legitimate and fortunately less frequent symbolic gesture from the Black (now often joined by the white) community. Change is going to come.
A good starting point to a resolution of this matter would be for our political leaders to stop going south to Mar-a-Lago and taking a knee to kiss the ring.
Erick Herrin
Johnson City