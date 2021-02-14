At or near noon on Wednesday, Jan. 6, a riotous insurrectionist mob began its descent on the U.S. Capitol at the urging of the president of the United States, the backing of more than 135 members of Congress, and the blessing of scores of evangelicals.
The mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, targeting the vice president and members of Congress who were doing the work of the people by following the Constitution. The mob’s actions resulted in defacement, destruction and death. Some on Facebook described the experience as "awesome!" I have to wonder if that’s how the mob at Christ’s crucifixion described their experience, as awesome.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Donald J. Trump was impeached for the second time in his four-year term as president, on a single charge of insurrection against the United States. The "Proud Boys" came forward on Jan. 6.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, at noon another crowd was gathered at the Capitol of the United States. However, they were not shouting "Hang the vice president." This crowd spoke of unity. The participants were not dressed in military garb, equipped with clubs, or carrying AR-15s. The clergy present offered prayers for the incoming administration and the people of America.
Which day best defines your America or the America you want for the future?
John W. Harrison
Kingsport