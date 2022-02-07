Sullivan County is receiving $30.7 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 as stated in this publication Jan. 31. The article says, “Also sometimes called the ‘COVID-19 Stimulus Package,’ the federal law was approved by the U.S. Congress along party lines, with no Republican member of the House of Representatives or the Senate voting in favor of the act. All ‘yea’ votes were cast by Democratic members, and it was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.”
The article continues: “County officials have said $10 million can be used to offset the $13 million shortfall in funding for the new county jail facility. The other most obvious option to raise that money would be a property tax increase.” While taxpayers ultimately foot the bill for everything government, this $10 million would have come directly from an increase in your local property taxes whether you’re a Democrat or Republican.
It’s almost shameful in a Republican-controlled area to see the many hands being held out for "government relief money." Sullivan County has received requests for $81 million so far. After all this I ask, where’s the outrage from Republicans? All I’m hearing is how to divvy up this money, nothing from (our) Republican politicians at all. The least they could do would be to send this Democrat-tainted money back. After all, they didn’t want it, so why would our GOP-controlled county and cities want anything to do with it? Could it just be another dose of GOP hypocrisy as usual?
Tony Cerruti
Church Hill