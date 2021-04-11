Politicians are telling us that to require photo ID is discriminating against minorities and is racially motivated. I find the opposite to what they are saying, because if someone is in a minority doesn’t mean they don’t have photo IDs or for some reason they aren’t capable of getting one. How can anyone function in today’s society without a photo ID?
These are a few things that require a photo ID: open a bank account, purchase alcohol, cigarettes or some over-the-counter cold medicines, pick up a prescription, apply for food stamps, welfare, Social Security, rent or buy a home or car, fly on an airplane, get a marriage license, buy a gun, get a license to drive, fish, hunt, donate blood, and at one time purchase fingernail polish remover at certain drugstores.
How many of us have not done at least one of these mentioned things above? Have you felt discriminated against because you were asked for a photo ID to verify you are who you say are? So where is the discrimination when asked to verify who you are when you vote?
George A. Trent Jr.
Rogersville