I was very happy to see your editorial "Kingsport, Domtar, Eastman leading the charge on recycling" on June 12. I was hoping that I would see that Kingsport was going to restore the curbside collection of recycling. More than two years ago, recycling pickup was stopped due to lack of demand and COVID. In the meantime, residents were told they could still put out their designated "RECYCLE" trash cans, but everything would all go in the same garbage truck.
For over two years my husband and I have been taking our paper, cans and cardboard to the recycling collection spot on Industry Drive. We take plastics (#1 and #2) and glass to the recycling drop-off spot on Boones Creek Road near Exit 17 off of I-26, on the way to Jonesborough. Recently Jonesborough has started to pick up their recycling at residents' curbs again. This is what I am hoping will happen in Kingsport!
No matter what, I will make the effort to recycle. But most people just put everything out in the trash. Surely, with the work that Domtar and Eastman are doing, there should be a demand for recyclable materials? We are glad that Kingsport is adding another place to take recyclables, but until it is routinely picked up at people's homes, most residents will not voluntarily recycle.
We moved here from New Jersey in 2017, where our town fined anyone who put recyclables out in the trash! Everything was picked up at the curb. "Throw it out!" was not an option — and as I've told many people, "There is no 'out'!" The oceans are filling with plastics, and we are polluting our world. We can be better stewards of our environment and leave a cleaner world for our children and grandchildren.
Nancy V. Knight
Kingsport