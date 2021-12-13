In response to Wayne M. Smith's letter, "Keep up the spinning," he hit the nail right on the head. We have lost all our good shopping centers. If it wasn't for Belk we wouldn't have any place to shop in Kingsport.
All I see and hear is car washes, dog parks, sidewalks and trails. People who live in Kingsport have to go to Bristol or Johnson City. A lot of people can't get there to shop. It's a shame Kingsport has come to these measures. And also building all the apartments. Where are the people supposed to work to pay the high-dollar rent?
I'm surprised Eastman doesn't shut down and move to Bristol. And if you get really sick, then you could pass away before you make it to Johnson City.
I'm confused. What's happened to the old Kingsport? I sure do miss it. And downtown Kingsport is nothing now!
Anna Clark
Kingsport