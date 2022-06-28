Tyranny, the actions of a cruel and/or repressive government, was a great fear of our founding fathers. History was filled with such governments, and they wanted to try to prevent that in the new government they were designing. This is the primary reason for the Second Amendment.
They believed that the best way to prevent a tyrannical government was to provide the common man with the potential to rise and overthrow that government if the need arose. Also, they believed that if the common man had the same equipment (arms) and proper leadership (militia) as the military, he/she would likely be able to overthrow the tyrant.
The deliberations I have studied never mention hunting or sport shooting privileges, which are integral parts of society today. It's rather obvious that times have changed with arms of the common man today being nowhere near equal to the arms of our present-day military. Thus, the solution (arms of the times) for a potential tyrannical government proposed by the founding fathers is probably not applicable today.
How would Madison remedy this problem today? Would he consider tyranny to still be a major problem? If so, what would he consider necessary today to give the common man the ability to successfully overcome a tyrannical government? If he could only pick one solution today, what would he pick? My guess is he would pick a smartphone over an AR-15. By the way, I am a longtime responsible hunter and sport shooter.
Bobby M. Phillips
Jonesborough